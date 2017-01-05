O’Fallon announces 2017 meeting dates for city boards, commissions

In compliance with the Open Meetings Act, the city of O’Fallon has posted the regular meeting dates for its boards, commissions and committees for 2017.
▪ City Council: Meets the first and third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln, unless the Monday is a city holiday, then the meeting will be held on Tuesday. Exceptions to the Monday meeting schedule are Tuesdays, Jan. 17, Feb. 21, and Sept. 5.
▪ Community Development Committee: Meets the second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Exception: No meeting on Dec. 25.
▪ Public Safety Committee: Meets the second Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road.
▪ Finance Committee: Meets the first and third Monday, before each City Council meeting, at 6:30 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room at City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln, unless the Monday is a legal holiday, then the meeting will be held on Tuesday. Exceptions to the Monday meeting schedule are: Tuesdays, Jan. 17, Feb. 21, and Sept. 5.
▪ Finance & Administration Committee: Meets the fourth Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Exception: No meeting on Dec. 25.
▪ Historic Preservation Commission: Meets the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Downtown O’Fallon Meeting Room, 101 W. State St. Exception: No meeting in July.
▪ Public Works Committee: Meets the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Exception: No meeting on Dec. 25.
▪ Zoning Hearing Officer: Meets the second and fourth Tuesday at 5 p.m., as needed in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln. Exception: No meeting on Dec. 26.
▪ Planning Commission: Meets the second and fourth Tuesday, as needed, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln. Exception: No meeting on Dec. 26.
▪ Library Board: Meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in Small Conference Room of the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza Drive.
▪ Parks & Environment: Meets the second Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road.
▪ Tourism Board: Meets on an as needed basis.
▪ Board of Fire & Police Commissioners: Meets quarterly on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building at 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Meeting dates are: March 8, June 7, Sept. 6, and Dec. 6.
▪ Police Pension Board: Meets at 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Building at 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Meeting dates are: Jan. 26, April 27, July 27, and Oct. 26.
▪ Fire Pension Board: Meets at 5 p.m. at the Public Safety Building at 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Meeting dates are: Jan. 26, April 27, July 27, and Oct. 26.
▪ Building Code Review Committee: Meets at 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of March and September, as needed, in the second Floor Conference Room of City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln.
▪ Arts Commission: Meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St., as needed.
Note: Anyone requiring assistance or special needs regarding any of these meeting(s) should contact City Administrator Walter Denton, the ADA coordinator for the city of O’Fallon, at 624-4500 no later than 24 hours in advance of the meeting(s).
