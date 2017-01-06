Local diabetes center recognized for high-quality care

The Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group, which has a clinic in O’Fallon, recently underwent an annual review by Joslin Diabetes Center and received a certificate of recognition for meeting high standards of quality and service.
Joslin Diabetes Center, the global leader in diabetes research, care and education is located in Boston, Mass., and affiliated with Harvard Medical School.
Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group, an American Diabetes Association Certified Program, continues to expand care and education. Patients receive comprehensive, coordinated care under one roof, including endocrinology, diabetes education, podiatry, optometry and peripheral vascular care.
In addition to the O’Fallon location, clinics are located in Springfield and Decatur, with outreach clinics in Carlinville and Shelbyville, and plans to expand to Effingham. Services include intensive diabetes care and management, physician consultation, medication management, insulin pump therapy, self-care and self-management, individual education and group education. Various classes and healthy cooking demonstrations are offered throughout the year.
Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group recently began shared medical visits as a new service to patients. In addition to a longer visit with the provider than patients would receive in an individual appointment, a shared medical visit is an opportunity for patients to share ideas and support one another in their journey to better health.
“We are honored by this recognition from Joslin Diabetes Center,” said Melinda Clark, chief executive officer. “It is a privilege to serve our communities and provide the medical care and education patients need to succeed.”
The O’Fallon clinic is located within the HSHS Medical Group Endocrinology Specialty Clinic at 775 Sunset Blvd., Suite B. The phone number is 618-589-9051.
