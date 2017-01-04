Shiloh honors retired police chief for decade of service

Shiloh presented recently retired Police Chief Jim Stover with an award in recognition of his decade-long service to the community through his law enforcement leadership during the Village Board’s regular meeting on Jan. 3.
“Ten years — it’s hard to believe that it has been 10 years, and you’re retired now, and we want to thank you for the 10 years of service that you gave us, because I enjoyed working with you, and our community has grown a lot in the last 10 years,” Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier said.
Vernier said that Stover was very active in helping the police department grow over the last decade.
“It’s nearly doubled over his time with us, and we have employees for things that we didn’t have spots for before,” Vernier said.
The department has two full-time detectives and two records clerks, according to Stover.
“I couldn’t have done as good a job as everyone keeps telling me I’ve done without the support of the Village Board, mayor and your (the community’s) support,” Stover said to attendees.
When a new chief is hired, he or she will lead a force of 19 officers, including the chief and deputy chief positions.
Gary McGill has been the force’s deputy chief since 2000 and has been with the department since June 1988. With nearly 30 years under his belt, McGill is the longest-tenured employee in the village, according to Brenda Kern, village clerk. McGill has been serving as interim chief since Stover officially retired last month.
Without any specific plans in mind, Stover said he does plan on spending more time with his wife, Pam, and their three daughters and grandchildren.
“I think it’s time to let someone younger get in and do some stuff,” the 63-year-old Stover said.
Stover retired once before — in fall 2006 — from the O’Fallon Police Department, where he had served for as 29 years, attaining the rank of captain.
“This is the last time I’m retiring — believe me,” Stover said with a laugh.
The village is holding a retirement party for Stover at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Shiloh Senior Center, located at 7 Park Drive.
