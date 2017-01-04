Millikin University Choir to perform at O’Fallon church

The nationally recognized Millikin University Choir will begin its 2017 Winter Tour with a performance on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, located at 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon, Ill., beginning at 7 p.m. The concert is free to the public and free-will offerings will be accepted.
The flagship of the Millikin choral fleet, the university choir features 45 upper-class students from a variety of majors. Membership in the choir places high demands on students who travel extensively throughout the United States representing the university in a variety of settings.
In recent years, the choir has also toured internationally to Ireland, Scotland, England, China, Taiwan, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. The Millikin University Choir has gained national recognition, due in part to six invitations to perform at national and regional conferences of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA). Their performances have fostered new conversations in response to their approach to tone, style and programming. The choir has six recordings on Millikin’s FirstStep Records label.
The Millikin University Choir is under the direction of Dr. Bradley Holmes, director of choir programs. Dr. Holmes has overseen the growth of the choral program to four traditional choirs and a variety of smaller vocal ensembles involving more than 300 students and five conductors. In addition to conducting the University Choir, Dr. Holmes teaches classes in conducting and choral methods. He is artistic director for Millikin’s annual Christmas Vespers, an event that attracts more than 6,500 people annually.
Dr. Holmes’ extensive guest conducting schedule has included All-State choirs, ACDA Honor Choirs and District festivals as well as church music clinics throughout the United States. Internationally, he served as Visiting Fellow at Wolfson College in Cambridge, England. He has conducted choirs in Europe, South America, East Asia, the South Pacific and Australia.
For more information on the Millikin University Choir visit millikin.edu/choirs/university-choir.
The mission of the Millikin School of Music is to develop the whole musician — artistically, intellectually, technically — through the integration of theory and practice in an environment where students become active learners through their relationships with faculty, who themselves continue to grow as artists, scholars, and teachers. For more information, visit millikin.edu/music.
