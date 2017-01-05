O’Fallon hockey club to raise more money for family after mom passes away

0:49 Light snowfall blankets region Pause

2:27 'Thelma Lou' from The Andy Griffith Show turns 90

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:48 O'Fallon basketball rolls to conference win over East

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

3:15 Save extra seeds for next year's garden (and many to come)