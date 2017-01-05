O’Fallon hockey club to raise more money for family after mom passes away

The O’Fallon Ice Hockey Club (OIHC) will hold more fundraising efforts this weekend to help a local family it first adopted over the holidays.
The club adopted the family from program at the Sgt. Charles E. Fricke Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 805 in O’Fallon. The family had been struggling during the holiday season with the mother in the hospital and her five children are being cared for by the oldest daughter. The OIHC reached out to their parents for donations to provide the family with Christmas gifts and help pay some outstanding bills.
The club is now looking to do more after the mother, who had been in an intensive care unit at a local hospital, passed away the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5.
The OIHC will hold more fundraising efforts during an OIHC varsity alumni game at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex facility in O’Fallon, which is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 50 and Troy-Scott Road.
“It’s going to be the first game ever played on the new ice rink at the Metro Rec Plex. It’s more of a soft opening for alumni and members only,” said Kevin Hagarty, who is a OIHC board member as well as an O’Fallon city alderman.
Collections will also be held during two regular season OIHC games this weekend:
▪ A JV game versus Belleville at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Granite City ice rink; and
▪ A JV game at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 against Triad, which will be held at the ice rink in East Alton.
“We will be accepting donations then, too, for those who couldn’t make it to the Friday game. Or, if you can’t make the games but want to still help the family, just call me (618-920-1513),” Hagarty said. “We are doing fundraising during the OIHC alumni game asking for monetary donations, gift cards or whatever people can or are willing to give to help out (the) family with bills or whatever they need right now — anything helps, really.”
Hagarty said the teams will also be collecting food items for the O’Fallon Food Pantry.
“As alderman, I try to do the same as I do when I help people. I think when we help people as public officials, as a OIHC board members and as a parents or even role models like alumni members, it’s to show these kids to help out whoever they can because that’s one of the big reasons we are here as a community club,” he said.
