Many local students earn degrees from SIUE

Shiloh District 85
District Notes
The monthly Board of Education meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the media center at the Shiloh Middle School, located at 1 Wildcat Cross in Shiloh.
O’Fallon District 90
District Notes
The monthly Board of Education meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the district office, located at 118 E. Washington St.
Second quarter school report cards will be sent home with students on Monday, Jan. 9.
For the month of January, the Character Education word is “self-control,” which focuses on students learning and/or exhibiting having control over his or her thoughts and actions by making good choices. It will be represented by the color light purple or lilac.
Amelia Carriel Jr. High
The next Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
From 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 “Homework Help” will be available to the students if needed. The next one is slated for 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
Edward Fulton Jr. High
The Fulton PTO meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the school library.
Any boys and girls interested in trying out for the bowling team need to pick up a try-out form from the office, as try-outs are slated for January 10-11.
Third quarter Comic Book Club will be starting in January, which is a group that meets once a week during students’ lunch hour. Students get to play a variety of board and card games, as well as discuss fun topics like super heroes, Pokemon and Minecraft. If you already attend, no need to sign up, but if students haven’t signed up he or she needs to do so in the school office when school resumes Thursday, Jan. 5.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, a “Welcome 2017 Dance” will be held for all grades. Permission slips will be given out when school resumes on Thursday, Jan. 5. Admission will be $5 and concessions will be available.
LaVerna Evans Elementary
The next PTO meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Delores Moye Elementary
The Moye PTO meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
Marie Schaefer Elementary
The Schaefer PTO meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the school library.
O’Fallon District 104
District Notes
The monthly Board of Education meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the district office, located at 303 Hartman Lane, in the building next to Central Elementary in O’Fallon.
On Friday, Jan. 6, report cards will be sent home with all Central School District 104 students, and it is also the day of the district Spelling Bee.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 the Central and Joseph Arthur Middle School (JAMS) PTO meets in the Central school cafeteria.
Central Elementary
Walk in for PARCC Night is slated to take place on Thursday, Jan. 19.
O’Fallon District 203
School Board
The monthly Board of Education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the O’Fallon Township High School, Smiley campus.
O’Fallon Township High School
Over 180 OTHS Marching Band students participated in the Orange Bowl in Miami last weekend with Melissa Gustafson-Hinds, band director, as the featured high school marching band during the pregame show.
Private schools
St. Clare Catholic School
At 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, the school administrators will meet for monthly school board committee meetings.
College News
Southeast Missouri State announces dean’s list
The following local students have been named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University: Adam Biehn of O’Fallon, Alexa Braswell of O’Fallon, Nicole Deering of O’Fallon, Kristina Dodge of O’Fallon, Christopher Dye of O’Fallon, Sarah Lenzie of O’Fallon, Alyssa Miller of O’Fallon, Shea Schultz of Shiloh and Joshua Van Bevern of O’Fallon.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
SIUE fall graduates announced
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2016 fall commencement exercises for the 1,229 eligible graduates Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Vadalabene Center on campus.
SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon students of the Graduate School, and the Schools of Business, Education, Health and Human Behavior, and Nursing on Saturday morning. Ceremonies continued Saturday afternoon for the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and the School of Engineering.
Local graduates included: Carla Catenazzo of O’Fallon, foreign languages and literature B.A.; Justin Grimmer of O’Fallon, mass communications B.A.; Charles Helf of O’Fallon, criminal justice studies B.A.; Kristen Bennett of O’Fallon, art and design BFA; Brandon Boeckman of O’Fallon, electrical engineering B.S.; Isaac Bouquet of O’Fallon, business economics and finance B.S.; Joseph Calcagno of O’Fallon, computer science B.S.; Kevin Comfort of O’Fallon, computer management and information systems B.S., cum laude; Tabitha Fricano of O’Fallon, public health B.S., summa cum laude; McKinley Hardmon of O’Fallon, electrical engineering B.S.; Chelsea Hendrix of O’Fallon, nursing B.S.; Taylor Michel of O’Fallon, mechanical engineering B.S., summa cum laude; Joshua Sartin of O’Fallon, geography B.S.; Chandler Schaltenbrand of O’Fallon, business administration B.S.; Marcus Smiley of O’Fallon, economics B.S.; Jack White of O’Fallon, engineering B.S.; Brenden Wright of O’Fallon, business administration B.S.; Matthew Westphal of O’Fallon, business administration MBA; Alia Highley of O’Fallon, public administration MPA; Joshua Beasley of O’Fallon, biological sciences M.S.; David Shovlin of O’Fallon, computer science M.S.; Rachel Schmidt of O’Fallon, accountancy MSA; Brian Severns of O’Fallon, accountancy MSA; Ernest Tillman of O’Fallon, web-based learning P.B.; and Christina Ward of Shiloh, liberal studies BLS.
