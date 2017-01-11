Assorted tidbits of local interest

THURSDAY, JAN. 12
Event to focus on marriage, annulment in Catholic Church
People seeking to learn more about marriage and annulment are invited to attend a special presentation on “Marriage and Annulment in the Catholic Church — Realities and Myths” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon. The Rev. Jim Deiters will discuss the Catholic Church’s definition of marriage and the difference between a divorce and an annulment. This session is good for people of all ages, especially those who hope to get married some day. It also covers what is involved in the annulment process in the Catholic Church and how an annulment can bring great healing. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 618-632-3562.
Shiloh Spurs to meet
The National Wild Turkey Federation Shiloh Spurs chapter will a meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Shiloh Eagles Club located at 100 Eagle Dr. All members and prospective members are welcome. For more information email Kari Kalicki at kari.kalicki@wilkewindow.com.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
Red Cross to hold blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at the O’Fallon Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road.
Metro East Pachyderms to meet
The first 2017 Metro East Pachyderms meeting will be Friday, Jan. 13 at noon at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The the speaker will be Samantha Wilson with Turning Point USA. All are welcome, not just members.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
Mason to hold MVRBC blood drive
O’Fallon Masonic Lodge 576, 122 E. State St., will host the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center donor bus from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
O’Fallon Historical Society to meet
The O’Fallon Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 311 Marilyn Drive in O’Fallon. Host Jerry Worms will be showing his collection of bottles and insulators. Need directions? Call Jerry at 618-632-6014.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18
O’Fallon Senior Citizens to meet
The O’Fallon Senior Citizens Club to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 State St. The meeting will include business, birthdays and cash bingo.
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
City meetings canceled
O’Fallon City Clerk Philip Goodwin has posted notice that the Zoning Hear Officer, originally set for 5 p.m., and the Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m., both on Tuesday, Jan. 24, have been canceled.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
High school to host MVRBC blood drive
A Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the O’Fallon High School Dome, 600 S. Smiley St.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
Metro East Pachyderms to meet
The Metro East Pachyderms will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Horseshoe Restaurant, 950 Talon Drive in O’Fallon. All are welcome, not just members.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
K of C to host mouse races
Mouse races will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 5420 Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, call John Walker of the Knights of Columbus at 618-580-5492 or JB Carroll of O’Fallon Masonic Lodge 576 at 618-540-8400.
MONDAY, JAN. 30
Library to host MVRBC blood drive
A Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center blood drive will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the conference room of the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza.
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
Garden Club to host trivia night
The O’Fallon Garden Club’s fifth annual trivia night will held Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Katy Cavins Center in the O’Fallon City Park. For more information, contact Harriet S. Baker at 618-632-5530 or 618-580-5530.
