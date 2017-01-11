OTHS students of the month have high hopes for college years

Two O’Fallon Township High School students were recognized as students of the month for January 2017: Bradley Bishop and Margret “Maggie” Sheerin.
Maggie, 18, is a very busy teen and student in her community and academic arena.
In the top 5 percent of her class with a 4.1 grade point average, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, scholar athletes, honor roll and recipient to the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.
Her post-graduation plans include playing college soccer and studying mechanical engineering at either Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind., or or Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo.
“My physics teacher Mr. Eric Curry has played a big part in influencing me in becoming an engineer, due to his hands-on classes,” Maggie said. “In the next 10 years, I hope to be working as an engineer at a company like Boeing.”
She holds many leadership positions, such as soccer team captain, youth group leader, junior and senior class representative, Luke 18 (Catholic religious) retreat leader, robotics safety manager and Gold Rush club chair.
“I like people and love to smile,” Maggie said.
Maggie is the daughter of Carolyn Asbury and Gary Sheerin.
“My mother is one of my role models, because she is so hard-working and is very active in our community,” Maggie said.
Attending St. Clare Catholic School during her elementary years, Maggie said has helped mold her into the person she is today “because they really push you to be your best there, and give so many opportunities to try new things. Plus, my parents have always been very supportive of me when I want to chase something new like when I asked for a ukelele for Christmas.”
When she’s not divulged in her class work, extracurricular or employment, Maggie enjoys playing her ukelele.
“I was so encaptured by it that I locked myself in my room and taught myself how to play it basically in a day, and now I just carry it around with me everywhere,” she said.
Maggie started off her high school tenure off with a positive start when she excelled so much that she received the honor of the Presidential Fitness Award and the Young Achiever Award.
A member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in O’Fallon, Maggie goes above and beyond with her involvement in mass ceremonies as alter server for years, church mission trips and Luke 18 retreats, where she has spent over 100 hours in service.
The selfless teen has served more than 10 hours of service through her church youth group specifically helping Fontebella Maternity (Homeless) Shelter in O’Fallon, Soup Bowl events and blanket making for those in need.
“I (also) paint soup bowls for the homeless, too,” she said. “I started doing this when I was at St. Clare’s when we did it for St. Vincent de Paul Society, and then later with my youth group, we volunteered to serve soup to the less fortunate, which was eye opening to me.”
Over the past 10 years, Maggie has been an active member of KIXX United FC (soccer), as well as, OTHS soccer all four years of high school. But her athletic endeavors don’t end with soccer, as she has spent every season all through high school in multiple sports extracurricular like OTHS cross country, basketball and volleyball.
Other extracurricular activities include robotics, Student Council, Gold Rush, FOR club, Wellness Club, Model UN, HOPE, Future Leaders of America and St. Nicholas youth group leader.
“I work at Gator’s Frozen Custard, which I put in about 15 hours a week. I also babysit or mow lawns when I have free time, which is about once a month,” Maggie said.
Her older sister, Annie, attends Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and her younger brother, Luke, is a freshmen at OTHS.
If she could meet anyone from today’s popular culture it would be Ellen DeGeneres because she feels they have similar personalities and “they would jive well,” plus, Maggie said she would ask Ellen to teach her how to dance.
Also in the top 5 percent of his class with a 4.1 GPA, Bradley, 17, interned for U.S. Congressman Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, over the summer and helped out on his re-election campaign, which he said was a major highlight of his high school career.
“Once school started, I was hired on as a paid staff member. Although I did many things, you could say I was the deputy field director. This means I organized and assisted with day-to-day grassroots field operations. It was a great experience that showed me what working in the ‘real world’ is like,” Bradley said.
He plans to attend Northwestern Illinois University with studies focused in history and economics.
With a goal of one day being an instructor in academia, that’s where Bradley sees himself in the next 10 years.
Bradley is also an active Model UN participant, where Bradley says he gains useful life and critical-thinking skills during the extracurricular’s academic, serious, foreign policy discussions with the assignment of a country and committee.
“The goal is to argue actual world issues from our country’s real point of view. To me, this debate is exhilarating. I love foreign policy, and I’m considering minoring (or majoring) in some sort of international studies. Because I’ve participated in this since my freshman year, I was named a lead delegate, meaning I lead and direct other some junior members,” Bradley said.
Bradley is proud to be selected to the Security Council, which he said is considered the most elite committee.
“I was given the first-place award for overall excellence in the committee. I’ve worked really hard for years to learn from others and now it’s paying off, and that makes me proud of myself,” he said.
Scholar Bowl is another activity in which Bradley participates. He said mimics “Jeopardy,” only with teams, he said.
Selection to the varsity team since his freshmen year at OTHS, he believes speaks volumes about his level of overall knowledge and academic discipline.
“We played some of the best teams in the country, including the overall No. 2 team, and performed well; we lost but still did well. This year I’m co-captain again,” Bradley said.
Bradley, youngest of two, is the son of Charles and Amy Bishop, who works for the Department of Children’s Home and Aid Society in Belleville. His older sister attends SIUC.
Tutoring local elementary school kids every week in math, science and reading, as well as, volunteering at his mother’s work is among other community activities.
Being a history enthusiast, Bradley said one of his role models, while not a perfect person but profound in his actions, is Alexander Hamilton.
“(He) really inspired me. Coming from nothing he cemented himself in history as one of America’s most important founding fathers,” Bradley said.
Shiloh District 85
District Notes
The monthly Board of Education meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the media center at the Shiloh Middle School, located at 1 Wildcat Cross in Shiloh.
O’Fallon District 90
District Notes
The policy committee for the BOE will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the district office, located at 118 E. Washington St.
The monthly BOE meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the district office.
For the month of January, the Character Education word is “self-control,” which focuses on students learning and/or exhibiting having control over his or her thoughts and actions by making good choices. It will be represented by the color light purple or lilac.
Amelia Carriel Jr. High
From 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 “Homework Help” will be available to the students if needed. The next one is slated for 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
Delores Moye Elementary
The Moye PTO meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
Marie Schaefer Elementary
The Schaefer PTO meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the school library.
O’Fallon District 104
District Notes
Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 the Central and Joseph Arthur Middle School (JAMS) PTO meets in the Central school cafeteria.
Central Elementary
Walk in for PARCC Night is slated to take place on Thursday, Jan. 19.
O’Fallon District 203
School Board
The monthly BOE meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the O’Fallon Township High School, Smiley campus.
Private Schools
St. Clare to hold kindergarten registration
Kindergarten registration at St. Clare Catholic School, 214 W. Third St. in O’Fallon, will be held during the school’s open house on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Children entering kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017. Please bring your child’s certified birth certificate and a copy of their baptismal certificate with you to the registration. All students must be current on immunizations as required by the state of Illinois. There will be a registration fee of $50 per newly registered families. This amount will be non-refundable. It will, however, be applied to the June tuition for those families sending their children to St. Clare School.
St. Clare’s fifth-grade basketball team wrapped its season undefeated 18-0 with winning the championship game against Holy Childhood in the St. Theresa Catholic School Tournament.
The St. Clare of Assisi, St. Nicholas and Corpus Christi Catholic Church parishes is hosting a Luke 18 youth retreat for local O’Fallon and Shiloh eighth-graders Friday, Jan. 13-Sunday, Jan. 15.
First Baptist Academy
First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon is celebrating its 15th year anniversary since inception in 2002. Stay tuned for more.
