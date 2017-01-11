Shiloh Planning Commission passes already built Circle K’s final plat

The newest Circle K gas station and convenience store, on the corner of Hartman and Thouvenot lanes in Shiloh, was erected in April 2016. However, it wasn’t until Monday, Jan. 9 that village’s Planning Commission approved the project’s final plat.
Brian Manion, the commission’s chairman, said approval, which was unanimous, fell well within the allowable time frame.
According to village ordinance, developers who desire final plat approval have no more than a two-year time frame to file copies and supporting documents (data) to village staff after the preliminary plat approval.
“It hasn’t been that long since we approved the preliminary plat. So yes, they haven’t violated any codes,” Manion said.
Bax Engineering, based in St. Charles, Mo., was the engineering, planning and surveying company handled the project’s plat preparations, and other project work.
“This kind of got hung up, and we should have dealt with it a while back, but there’s no changes in the development from the preliminary plat (board approval) to the final plat now,” John Marquart, village administrator, said.
And no other changes are expected, Marquart said.
“The business is up and running and seems to be doing pretty well,” he said.
All the improvements required previously have been made, Marquart said.
In addition, discussions of a possible frontage road between the Circle K and Country Estate Kennel Inc., 1230 Thouvenot Lane, “have since been thrown out,” Marquart said in response to Manion’s inquiries prior to voting.
“The Circle K people have been talking about putting in an additional sign on the Hartman Road side of the development that would be not as large and of the style as the sign that’s on the Frank Scott Parkway side, so Mike Campbell (code enforcement officer who handles commercial and residential zoning inspections) and I are working with them on that sign,” Marquart said.
The company did not have to post any kind of maintenance bonds for improvements with the village, Marquart said, because all of the work was done in the county right-of-way or on private property.
Shiloh Trustee Bob Wielmuenster was in attendance, and asked the board whether any limitations existed for outdoor seasonal merchandise, which Marquart ensured the village does have outdoor storage limitations.
“We had that issue with the Circle K on the corner of Main and Cross streets with pallets of mulch, but we made them move it from the corner of the lot to the far western side of their property, but we will go by and take a look to see, and if we have to take action, we will. But they are good to work with,” Marquart said.
Village Clerk Brenda Kern and other commission members concurred that Circle K management were “very accommodating” when asked to relocate the products.
“That company has been real good in the past anytime we’ve asked for anything like that, so I’m sure they’ll do it again,” Kern said.
