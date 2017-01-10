Workshop will focus on downtown plaza project in O’Fallon

A public workshop to help design the new multipurpose downtown plaza will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the O’Fallon Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road.
The new multipurpose downtown plaza is part of Destination O’Fallon, which includes a number of projects and community-wide investments that will continue to make O’Fallon a national destination for businesses, families and visitors.
“I encourage everyone to attend this public workshop to help determine the design, policies, and construction of the downtown plaza,” said O’Fallon Mayor Gary Graham. “If you are unable to attend the meeting, there will be an online survey sent to the community so that everyone has a chance to provide input.”
The downtown plaza is meant to transform an underutilized parking lot at the corner of First and Vine streets into a multipurpose gathering space and overflow parking area.
The idea is to create an iconic plaza in downtown O’Fallon that can host farmers markets, parades, seasonal festivals and other events.
Destination O’Fallon has been touted as a way make the O’Fallon community a “national destination” for families, businesses and visitors.
An increase in the number of visitors and businesses will provide a boost to the O’Fallon economy, Graham said, and in turn, make O’Fallon more desirable community in which to live.
“Destination O’Fallon is a new economic development initiative that is an investment in the O’Fallon Community,” said Graham. “It will create an iconic community plaza in downtown O’Fallon, benefit our businesses, spur economic growth, support the youth and families of our community and connect our downtown with the new development in the Green Mount Business and Medical Corridor and the Family Sports Park in a truly positive and innovative way. In 2017, O’Fallon is poised to have an influx of over 250,000 visitors as the new hospital opens and more businesses begin construction.”
Residents can visit destinationofallon.org to learn more about Destination O’Fallon and its associated projects.
Comments