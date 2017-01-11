Tickets available for MLK Breakfast in O’Fallon

The eighth annual Metro East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration will be held on Monday, Jan. 16 at New Life in Christ Church, 689 Scott Troy Road in O’Fallon, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Father Bill Hitpas of St. Nicholas Parish will be the featured speaker for the event, and tickets are priced at $10 each. Attendees are asked to bring two canned goods that will be donated to the O’Fallon Food Pantry.
O’Fallon churches have been contacted and asked to participate in this exciting community outreach effort by placing an announcement in their church bulletins. Tickets will be available for purchase at New Life in Christ and St. Nicholas Catholic. Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the event.
Citizens from other metro-east communities are invited and encouraged to attend.
“The city of O’Fallon is proud to lead the metro-east in celebrating the values King espoused — justice, hope, liberty, racial harmony, and diversity — at the MLK Breakfast,” said O’Fallon Mayor Gary L. Graham. “We are happy to partner with the faith community, because Martin Luther King Jr. was a person of faith who moved this country by faith to embrace its values of liberty, justice, and the pursuit of happiness for all its citizens. His faith empowered him to use the power of non-violence to overcome hatred, prejudice and racism. It’s this time of year America pauses to honor not just the man, but the America we have become because of the man.”
For more information about the event or for ticket sales, contact O’Fallon New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church at 618-632-6542.
The event is co-sponsored by the city of O’Fallon, O’Fallon Council of Ministers and the O’Fallon Metro East Branch of the NAACP.
Comments