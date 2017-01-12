OTHS hoopster Caitlin Kayser can be counted on for ‘whatever the team needs’

Hard work always goes a long way in realizing athletic success. This week’s top athlete — senior Caitlin Kayser — epitomizes the truth of the statement. Rising through the program, Kayser has become one of the Lady Panthers’ most productive and consistent players this season on the varsity level. The OTHS hoopster, the daughter of Portia and Michael Kayser, began playing an integral role for the O’Fallon girls’ squad as a junior and has solidified her starting position as a senior leader on both ends of the court.
“Caitlin plays solid fundamental defense and executes well on offense as well,” said Panthers coach Ryan Massey. “She gives 100 percent effort in practices and games, always looking to improve in all aspects of the game. Her approach to athletics makes her an exceptional role model for our younger players. We can always count on her for points, rebounds, assists and defensive effort — whatever the team needs to be successful on the court.”
“I participate in basketball because it is a game that requires hard work every time you are on the floor,” Kayser said. “Also, no two games are ever the same. You have to learn to adjust quickly and do whatever is necessary for your team to win. I started playing when I was little because of my dad, who got me started in leagues, and I have been playing ever since. All of my coaches and teammates that I have had over the years have made me the player I am today.
“Because of my participation in athletics, I have learned how much work it takes to be successful,” added the OTHS senior. “I know through competing that I must always try to perform to the best of my ability for myself, my teammates, who have been working with me, my parents, who have supported my love for the game, and my coaches, who have helped me achieve personal goals.”
