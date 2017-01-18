Cub Scout Pack 40 to hold Pine Wood Derby at Shiloh Elementary

Shiloh District 85
District Notes
Shiloh Elementary School is the venue for this weekend’s Cub Scout Pack 40’s Pine Wood Derby Race event slated to run from 9 a.m. to about noon Saturday according to Principal Lori Murpy, a judge for the competition.
“While it’s not a school-sponsored event, it is very cool to watch,” Murpy said.
The Pine Wood Derby weigh-ins will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with leaders meeting at 5:30 p.m. for track set up Friday at the school, located at 125 Diamond Court in Shiloh.
Additionally, four Shiloh Girl Scouts Troops are also racing at the event.
The event is open and free to the public with beverages provided and O’Fallon Wood Bakery donuts for sale.
For more information, call Cub Scout Pack 40 Pack master Greg Gunyon at 618-407-7766 or email gregory.gunyon@charter.net.
In other news:
▪ The Shiloh District 85 Coffee Chat will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the O’Fallon Hardee’s at 110 West U.S. Highway 50.
▪ An all-day eighth-grade event will take place where students will have an opportunity to meet O’Fallon Township High School counselors to schedule classes for the following ninth-grade year. For more information call the district office at 618-632-7434, ext. 203.
▪ The Shiloh PTO is hosting a School Spirit Skate Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Belleville’s Fun Spot Skating Center located at 1400 West Blvd. For more information call the school at 618-632-7434 or the venue at 618-234-4502.
▪ Save the date: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Donations are being accepted at Shiloh Middle School, at 1 Wildcat Cross, to raise funds for the Shiloh elementary and middle schools for the 2017 Savers Thrift Store Fundraiser. Accepted items include: clothing, shoes, bedding/towels, accessories, CDs, DVDs, books, electrical items, toys and games, kitchen items, knick-knacks and sporting goods. For more information email lmeyer@shi85.org.
O’Fallon District 90
Carriel
▪ From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, the Student Council is hosting a seventh- and eighth-grade Winter Dance in the Carriel cafetorium, 451 N. Seven Hills Road in O’Fallon.
▪ The Lifelong Music in O’Fallon Schools Trivia Night event from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the O’Fallon Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 404 E. Highway 50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
▪ The PTO meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Carriel library.
Fulton
▪ A PTO Panera Bread fundraiser will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at 3120 Green Mount Crossing Drive in Shiloh.
O’Fallon District 104
District Notes
▪ Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 the Central and Joseph Arthur Middle School (JAMS) PTO meets in the Central school cafeteria.
Central Elementary
▪ Walk in for PARCC Night is slated to take place Thursday, Jan. 19.
O’Fallon District 203
School Board
▪ The monthly OTHS BOE meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the O’Fallon Township High School, Smiley Campus.
Private Schools
St. Clare Catholic School
▪ Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, the St. Clare Catholic School BOE will be holding its monthly meeting.
Kindergarten registration and open house
▪ Kindergarten registration at St. Clare Catholic School, 214 W. Third St. in O’Fallon, will be held during the school’s open house from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Children entering kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017. Please bring your child’s certified birth certificate and a copy of their baptismal certificate with you to the registration. All students must be current on immunizations as required by the state of Illinois. There will be a registration fee of $50 per newly registered families. This amount will be non-refundable. It will, however, be applied to the June tuition for those families sending their children to St. Clare School.
College News
O’Fallon student set to graduate from Kansas
The University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., has announced its spring degree candidates. Bryan Holdener of O’Fallon will obtain a bachelor of science in business in marketing and psychology minor. Degrees are officially conferred in January. Some candidates for degrees participated in school and departmental recognition events in December 2016, while others will choose to participate in KU’s annual commencement ceremony, which will take place Sunday, May 14.
O’Fallon student receives Builders Association scholarship
The Southern Illinois Builders Association (SIBA) Education Committee selected nine candidates to receive an SIBA scholarship, including Blake Branz from O’Fallon.
SIBA solicits candidates for the SIBA scholarships in the fall and requests that information be submitted by mid-November in order for the SIBA Education Committee to meet and make their selections. To be eligible for an SIBA Scholarship, candidates must be pursuing a degree in the field of construction management or construction-related engineering or architecture. To obtain a complete list of requirements for the SIBA scholarships, contact Donna at the SIBA office at 618-624-9055.
O’Fallon student makes Bradley dean’s list
Bryan M. Garner of O’Fallon has received recognition on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. To be eligible for the dean’s list a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Bradley is a top-ranked private, independent university in Peoria, offering 5,400 students the choice of more than 100 academic programs. Bradley links academic excellence, experiential learning and leadership development with an entrepreneurial spirit for a world-class education. Its size provides students with extensive resources not available at most private colleges and the personal attention not commonly found at large universities.
SIUE announces dean’s list
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the dean’s list for fall 2016. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
O’Fallon: Rhiannon Amato, Shannon Marie Arbogast, Dangelo Baker, Aaron John Bandy, Eric C. Banker, Bryce Barker, Rebekah Renee Bartholomew, Nicholas Ryan Bauder, Kristen Bennett, Haley Erin Berg, Nikki Marie Bland, Brandon Richard Boeckman, Jordan Michelle Brittin, Chloe Rose Brock, Lainey Jean Brown, Kelly Ruth Buch, Kathleen Leray Cardona, Christopher Anthony Carducci, Kaitlin Marie Carpenter, Lindsay Merle Castillo, Jun Hae Choe, Jessica Ruth Christensen, Nicole June Cochran, Sydney Lea Cook, Jason Alexander Couch, Shannon B. Cronin, Taylor Lynn Dichsen, Madalyn Alexus Douglass, Justin E. Grimmer, Justin Haque, Jordan Brianna Harting, Chelsea Nicole Hendrix, Grant Alan Herring, Brandy L. Hudgins, Courtney Leigh Jarrell, Nathan A. Layfield, James Joseph Leach, Danielle Nicole Lee, Jacob Dominic Lesinski, Brian Christian Lowe, Bethany Jane Lunn, Natalie Renee Lyon, Ryan Benjamin Manns, Mallory Elaine Mazanek, Morgan Allison McClain, Taylor John Michel, Alicia Mari Munoz-Cook, Kaylin Nicole Palmisano, Augustus Ahtid Phelps, Hanna Anne Preston, Ian Gary Raska, Logan Hope Richardson, Catherine Lee Sanden, Crisselle Tajan Santiago, Shannon Laura Schenk, Jared Wayne Schiefer, Cathryn Nicole Scrivner, Frances Renge Shartzer, Shelby Lynn Slaner, Mikaela Elaine Suggs, Ashlyn Bailey Sullivan, Jeffrey Scott Telford, Alexa Morgan Townsend, Krista N. VanDriel, Jason Scott Votrain, Janki R. Vyas, Brett Matthew Watts, Katrice Chandale Williams, Richard Scott Wosylus, Jacob R. Wunder, Miwako Yamaguchi Lopez, Kourtney Tamika Young.
Shiloh: Christopher Adam Couch, David Stephen Gallaher, Sabrina Blake Harbison, Kaitlynne Erin McNutt.
Western Illinois announces dean’s list
Alexandria Jacqueline Karbach, a senior from O’Fallon, was one of 1,467 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2016 fall dean’s list. To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
If you have school board news or an education tip email reporter Robyn L. Kirsch at rkirsch@bnd.com
