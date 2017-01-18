O’Fallon Chamber, newspapers to partner on candidate forums

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, O’Fallon Progress and the O’Fallon Weekly will co-host a series of candidate forums in support of the upcoming April municipal and school board elections.
The forums are meant to provide residents with a chance to get to know the candidates and provide them information they may need to make an informed vote.
“Local governments have a big day-to-day impact on the lives of their citizens. That’s why it’s so important to get to know the candidates and make an informed vote. Part of the job of the local newspaper is to give the people that information before they go to the polls. We are happy to partner with the Chamber of Commerce and the O’Fallon Weekly to ensure the voters of O’Fallon and Shiloh are informed on the issues and have access to the candidates themselves,” said Curt Libbra, managing editor of the Progress.
The public is invited to attend all forums; seating will be limited.
“The Chamber co-hosts the political forums each local election as a service to our communities. It’s important that our businesses and residents make informed choices about our leaders. We provide the opportunity for the residents/businesses to hear exactly what each candidate is hoping to accomplish if elected. We give the candidates the opportunity to hear what the communities are looking for from them,” said Debbie Arell-Martinez, O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce executive director.
A forum moderator will introduce all candidates, ask questions, manage time and maintain proper decorum.
In order to ensure maximum publicity and public awareness, all the O’Fallon forums will be aired live on the specific dates and re-aired on Charter Cable Channel 993 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 until the day after the election.
For complete programming guide, the public access TV program calendar online at ofallon.org.
In addition, the O’Fallon forums will be streamed live on the city’s website.
The forums will also be recorded and made available to view at any time on the city of O’Fallon’s “Video on Demand” page. To locate the recorded forums, scroll to the bottom of the on demand page, click on the “Other Programs” tab and click on the forum of your choice. The recorded forums will also be accessible through the city’s YouTube page.
The Shiloh forums will not be recorded, because the village park buildings do not have the currently capability installed.
Candidates are currently being personally notified of the upcoming forums.
If you have questions, contact the Chamber of Commerce office 618-632-3377.
Who’s Running?
City of O’Fallon
▪ Mayor: Phil Goodwin and Herb Roach
▪ City clerk: Jude J. Hopper, Sr., and Jerry Mouser
▪ Treasurer: David Hursey, incumbent
▪ Ward 1: Ross Rosenberg and Dennis Muyleart
▪ Ward 2: Jerry Albrecht, incumbent; and Mark Riley
▪ Ward 3: Matthew Gilreath, incumbent; and Vern Malare
▪ Ward 4: Lisa Harley, Nathan Hubbard and Mark Morton
▪ Ward 5 (Four-year term): Courtney Marsh, incumbent
▪ Ward 5 (Two-year term): Chris Hursey, incumbent; and Andrew Lopinot
▪ Ward 6: Ray Holden, incumbent
▪ Ward 7: Jon S. Burgmann, Thomas Mitchell, Robert Murray and Dan Witt
Village of Shiloh
▪ Mayor: Jerry Northway and Jim Vernier, incumbent
▪ Trustees, for three seats: Kenny Bouas, Mark Herrmann, Tina Warchol, incumbent; and Robert Weilmuenster, incumbent
School District 90
Candidates for O’Fallon District 90 School Board are Matthew J. Lloyd, incumbent; John Wagnon, incumbent; Quennetta Chambers; Curt Iffert; Jason M. Boone; Steven R. Springer, incumbent; John F. Rosenbaum; and John Valentine.
School District 203
Candidates for O’Fallon School District 203 School Board are Lynda Cozad, incumbent; Laura Jacobi Van Hook; Brett Schuette, incumbent; Keith Richter, incumbent; and Stephen Dirnbeck, incumbent.
Forums At A Glance
O’Fallon Alderman Races
Date/Time: Thursday, March 2, 6:30 p.m.
Place: O’Fallon City Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln
Who will be there: Alderman candidates for Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 invited
Broadcasts: Live on Charter Cable Channel 993 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99
Village of Shiloh
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14, 6:30 p.m.
Place: Shiloh Senior Center, 7 Park Drive
Who will be there: Shiloh mayoral and trustee candidates invited
School Board
Date/Time: Thursday, March 16, 6:30 p.m.
Place: O’Fallon City Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln
Who will be there: O’Fallon School District 90 and 203 candidates invited
Broadcasts: Live on Charter Cable Channel 993 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99
O’Fallon Mayor, Clerk
Date/Time: Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m.
Place: O’Fallon City Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln
Who will be there: O’Fallon Mayoral and City Clerk Candidates invited
Broadcasts: Live on Charter Cable Channel 993 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99
Comments