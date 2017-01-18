Around Town: O’Fallon Garden Club plans trivia night

THURSDAY, JAN. 19
Shiloh Spurs
The National Wild Turkey Federation Shiloh Spurs chapter will meet beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Shiloh Eagles Club located at 100 Eagle Dr. All members and prospective members are welcome. For more information email Kari Kalicki at kari.kalicki@wilkewindow.com.
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
Shrine to hold “Healing Service”
A “Healing Service” will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 in the main church of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. All seeking healing, regardless of religious affiliation, are most welcome. In case of inclement weather, the service will be canceled. For more information, call 618-277-0416.
MONDAY, JAN. 23
O’Fallon Library Book Club
The club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, except December, at the library. Members discuss the current selection for about 45 minutes and then suggest titles for the next read. A show of hands or bribery seals the deal. Any genre is possible, as long as there’s sufficient copies available for checkout. The helpful library staff orders copies, and you’re notified when yours is ready for pickup. No purchases necessary.
You’ll meet fun people, read something you might not have tried, do a book a month and engage in some friendly banter — nothing intimidating nor stuffy. Bring or get your library card and come try the club out.
For more information and FAQs, see ofpl.info/events/bookclub or phone (618)-632-3783.
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
City meetings canceled
O’Fallon City Clerk Philip Goodwin has posted notice that the Zoning Hear Officer, originally set for 5 p.m., and the Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m., both Tuesday, Jan. 24, have been canceled.
Air Force band to perform at church
The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America will perform in a concert in the Chamber Recital Series at Faith Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. This is a free event. A dessert reception to follow concert. For information, call 618-632-5562 or go to faith-online.org.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
High school to host MVRBC blood drive
A Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the O’Fallon High School Dome, 600 S. Smiley St.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
Metro East Pachyderms to meet
The Metro East Pachyderms will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Horseshoe Restaurant, 950 Talon Drive in O’Fallon. All are welcome, not just members.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
K of C to host mouse races
Mouse races will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 5420 Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, call John Walker of the Knights of Columbus at 618-580-5492 or JB Carroll of O’Fallon Masonic Lodge 576 at 618-540-8400.
MONDAY, JAN. 30
Library to host MVRBC blood drive
A Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center blood drive will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the conference room of the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza.
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
Garden Club to host trivia night
The O’Fallon Garden Club’s fifth annual trivia night will held Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Katy Cavins Center in the O’Fallon City Park. For more information, contact Harriet S. Baker at 618-632-5530 or 618-580-5530.
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
Garden Club to lean about olive oil
The next O’Fallon Garden Club meeting will be held on Tuesday Feb. 7 at at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd Street in O’Fallon. The program time is 6 p.m. (social hour) and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The program will be “Garden to Table: All about Olive Oils,” presented by Ellen Lang Moore of with Fezzwigs. This event is free and is open to the public at no cost. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or like the O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook.
