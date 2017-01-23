Local law enforcement personnel honored by regional police group

O’Fallon’s police chief is the new top cop in southern Illinois. Chief Eric Van Hook was recently sworn in as the new president of the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs’ Association (SIPCA).
The Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission (SILEC) and SIPCA held a joint awards banquet Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Four Points Sheraton in Fairview Heights, where Van Hook took his oath. About 300 people attended the annual event.
The purpose of SIPCA is to provide an opportunity for the law enforcement executives in southern Illinois to exchange information, foster cooperation and devise a means for planning and promoting programs and ideas.
As the association’s new president Van Hook said the group will focus on legislative efforts currently underway in Springfield and Washington, D.C. that pertain to law enforcement in southern Illinois.
“We need to be more active with our local politicians to make sure our voice is heard,” said Van Hook, who took over the SIPCA reins from outgoing president Belleville Police Chief Bill Clay.
The group would also like to increase its fundraising and charitable efforts.
“We would like to increase our donations,” Van Hook said.
SIPCA donates to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, BackStoppers, Do the Right Thing and ILCRIME.
In addition to Van Hook taking over this new role, many other local law enforcement personnel were also honored at the banquet.
O’Fallon Police Detective Carl Walker received the Certificate of Merit for his creation of a web-based solution designed to automate the sharing of details related to criminal incidents, law enforcement contacts and resources. The tool is similar to the ones used by metropolitan areas throughout the country.
O’Fallon telecommunications supervisor Daryl Ostendorf was awarded the Blue Light Award for the critical role he played in the consolidation of the Fairview Heights and O’Fallon Communications Center.
O’Fallon telecommunicators Michelle Foster and Carmen Kuhl were also honored. They each received the Telecommunications Award for their creation and implementation of a 911 awareness program they present to local second-grade students.
“It’s an outstanding tribute to the hard work they do on a daily basis, and they are always looking for opportunities to carry out the mission of our department,” Van Hook said of his departments award recipients.
“O’Fallon is one of the safest communities in the area because of these individuals and the rest of dedicated men and women of O’Fallon’s Public Safety Department,” said Mayor Gary Graham.
Former Shiloh Police Chief James Stover was given the Olympian Leadership Award, one of the highest honors SILEC/SIPCA bestows.
Olympian Award
James Stover began his career as a patrolman with the O’Fallon Police Department in 1977. During his 29-year career, Stover advanced to the rank of captain, obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, served as a deputy commander with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, graduated from the FBI National Academy and received several commendations for his community outreach efforts. In October 2006, Stover retired at the rank of captain from the O’Fallon Police Department.
He did not stay retired for long. In November 2006, he was appointed as the chief of police in Shiloh. Chief Stover successfully worked with the village board to improve recruitment and retention, proper span of control for supervisors, new technologies to improve officer safety and performance, and to move the Shiloh Police Department operations from a building of 850 square feet to a building that is more than 2,000 square feet.
Stover’s contributions to law enforcement expand beyond the jurisdictions he has lead. He has also been a member of the Southern Illinois Chiefs of Police for 25 years, served the ISPERN Governing Board, chairs the SIPCA golf tournament fundraiser and actively supports the Illinois Special Olympics and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“Throughout his 40 years in law enforcement, with 10 years as a chief of police, Chief Stover has personified integrity, leadership, and innovation both locally and statewide,” Van Hook and Fairview Heights Chief Nick Gailius wrote in a joint nomination.
Stover said he was “extremely honored” to have received the award, especially knowing that it’s presented to those in law enforcement whose peers believe have made a long-lasting impact.
“When I got the letter informing me of my nomination I was very shocked and very pleased that my 40 years made such a contribution,” Stover said. “This is one of those awards that you can only hope to receive.”
Certificate of Merit
Detective Walker was assigned the task of assisting in the automation of information sharing for SCIP using computer information technology — a task he proved to be absolutely essential in.
Walker began the process by using a web-based solution, similar to the successful MIAC (Missouri Information Analysis Center) project. Collaborating with the developers of the MIAC web page, a working product was launched on Oct. 25, 2016 and has more than 90 registered users to date.
The “ilcrimes” site tool facilitates the following:
▪ The ability to post details and pictures regarding criminal incidents
▪ The option to emails these posts to other users
▪ The indexing and storage of posts to a searchable database
▪ The searchable indexing of the users of the site
▪ The ability to blog, post comments and post documents relating to official business
“Detetive Walker not only spent time on designing and constructing the site, but he worked with other agencies to receive funding and approval as well as making the site CJIS (Criminal Justice Information System) compliant,” Van Hook wrote in his nomination of Walker for the award. “Currently, the ilcrimes site is functioning and being used by numerous departments ranging from the immediate area to as far away as Nashville and Centralia, Ill. Detective Walker’s knowledge and desire to see this project through were both absolutely crucial into making it a reality.”
Blue Light Award
In mid-2015, the state of Illinois passed legislation that required St. Clair County to cut 911 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPS) in half.
In order to provide the most effective coverage, Fairview Heights Police Department and O’Fallon Police Department decided to consolidate their communication services.
“Fortunately for both cities, O’Fallon Police Department’s Telecommunications Supervisor Daryl Ostendorf, with his exceptional technical skills, unparalleled drive, and thorough understanding, was able to play a key role in leadership involved in consolidation,” Van Hook and Gailius wrote in a joint nomination.
Ostendorf managed the $900,000 project and was successfully able to save Fairview Heights $90,000 (43 percent) and O’Fallon $30,000 (12 percent) on just the planned radio system upgrades.
Overall, the consolidation reduced yearly operational costs by $640,000 between the two departments.
“Darryl’s continued effective management of this project allowed Fairview Heights PD and O’Fallon PD to smoothly move forward into a functioning, high-tech 21st century communications center. The O’Fallon-Fairview Public Safety Communications consolidation would not have been successful without Daryl’s significant work,” Van Hook and Gailius wrote in another joint nomination.
T-C Awards
In May 2016, O’Fallon Police Department 911 telecommunicators Michelle Foster and Carmen Kuhl worked to create and implement a 911 education course for second-grade children in both O’Fallon and Shiloh. The course was designed to meet the following objectives: How to dial 911, the importance of knowing family telephone numbers and their own address, what to know when calling 911, and what to do if 911 is accidentally dialed.
Moye School was chosen as the pilot school, and the program quickly spread. Foster and Kuhl began each of their sessions by reading the students a book, “The Impatient Pamela Calls 911,” which contained a positive lesson on calling 911. An informational handout was used to quiz the children and create role playing scenarios. They then addressed stranger danger and provided the children with life lessons. To end the class, the students were allowed a period of questions and answers.
“The students and teachers loved having Michelle and Carmen in their classes, and it is their goal to continue this important and successful program at the beginning of each school year in the years to come. Their connection to the students was very positive to this important topic. The vision and dedication from Michelle Foster and Carmen Kuhl to the children of the community was outstanding,” Van Hook wrote in his nomination of Foster and Kuhl.
Reporter Robyn Kirsch contributed to this story.
Comments