Shiloh District 85 has ‘Coffee Chat’ set for Thursday night

Shiloh District 85
District Notes
The Shiloh District 85 Coffee Chat has been rescheduled to 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the O’Fallon Hardee’s at 110 West U.S. Highway 50.
Shiloh Middle School
An all-day, eighth grade event will take place where students will have an opportunity to meet O’Fallon Township High School counselors to schedule classes for the following ninth grade year. For more information, call the district office at 618-632-7434, ext. 203.
The Shiloh PTO is hosting a School Spirit Skate Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Belleville’s Fun Spot Skating Center, located at 1400 West Blvd. For more information call the school at 618-632-7434 or the venue at 618-234-4502.
Save the date: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Donations are being accepted at Shiloh Middle School, 1 Wildcat Cross, to raise funds for the Shiloh elementary and middle schools for the 2017 Savers Thrift Store Fundraiser. Accepted items include: clothing, shoes, bedding/towels, accessories, CDs, DVDs, books, electrical items, toys and games, kitchen items, knick-knacks and sporting goods. For more information email lmeyer@shi85.org.
O’Fallon District 90
District Notes
The District 90 Winter Speaker Series begins Tuesday, Jan. 30, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Amelia Carriel Jr. High School, located at 451 N. Seven Hills Road in O’Fallon. The first session covers two topics:
▪ Cyber Security: What every parent needs to know about texting, internet, communication and cyber bullying.
▪ Ticket to Success, which is a coordinated literacy and leadership program through which students engage with successful and dynamic leaders representing civic, corporate and government professions.
Stay tuned for next month’s Monday, Feb. 27 Session 2 information.
Carriel
The after school Homework Help Program at Carriel continues to be offered from 3 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from from September to April.
Group sizes are meant to be kept beneath a dozen students, and a certified CJHS teacher will run the sessions. Teachers may help with any homework, act as a study partner for tests or help with questions about a lesson.
Teachers are not available to monitor students after 4 p.m., so administration advises rides to be available promptly at 4 p.m. Students must come prepared to all sessions and be ready to work for the entire time. Attendance will be taken each session. Students should bring a book with them in the event they have free time before the end of the session. Any student who does not use this time wisely to work on their homework, or who does not try their best, will be dropped from the program, without refund of fees, so that our numbers can remain as low as possible.
The family portion of the cost of Homework Help will be $30. This fee will cover the cost of your student for the entire program.
For inquiries about the program or about a child’s attendance, feel free to contact Angela Piening, the Homework Help Lead and Social Studies teacher at apiening@of90.net or call 618-622-2932, ext. 1032.
Fulton
The Student Council will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. prior to school commencing in the Edward J. Fulton Jr. High School, located at 307 Kyle Rd. in O’Fallon, library or Mrs. Skylar’s classroom 120.
A yearbook meeting will occur from 7:40 to 7:55 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 in room 217.
Marie Schaefer
Marie Schaefer is hosting its Science Night beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in the gymnasium at 505 N. Cherry St.
The PTO will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in the school library.
O’Fallon District 203
School Board
The Illinois Music Education Association (IMEA) All State Music Festival (conference) in Peoria began Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will last through Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Peoria Civic Center, located at 201 SW. Jefferson Ave. If you have any questions concerning the All-State Conference, email Kris Cox at band@ilmea.org or kriscox30@yahoo.com, or contact the OTHS band director Melissa Gustafson-Hinds at gustafson-hindsm@oths.us.
The last opportunity for Milburn School Pictures will take place for students during advisory periods Thursday, Jan. 26 at Milburn, campus located at 650 Milburn School Road, which can be reached at 618-622-9647.
Beginning at 6 p.m. in the Milburn campus auditorium, the AFJROTC Promotion Ceremony will take place. For more information, contact the AFJROTC aerospace science instructor at janasb@oths.us.
The AFJROTC Military Ball takes place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. in the Milburn campus cafeteria.
Private Schools
St. Clare Catholic School
St. Clare Catholic School Spelling Bee will take place Friday, Jan. 27 in the school gym at 214 W. 3rd St.
Comments