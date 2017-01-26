O’Fallon Library to celebrate Chinese New Year with event for kids

THURSDAY, JAN. 26
Shiloh Spurs
The National Wild Turkey Federation Shiloh Spurs chapter will a meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Shiloh Eagles Club located at 100 Eagle Drive. All members and prospective members are welcome. For more information email Kari Kalicki at kari.kalicki@wilkewindow.com.
Metro East Pachyderms to meet
The Metro East Pachyderms will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Horseshoe Restaurant, 950 Talon Drive in O’Fallon. All are welcome, not just members.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
K of C to host mouse races
Mouse races will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 5420 Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, call John Walker of the Knights of Columbus at 618-580-5492 or JB Carroll of O’Fallon Masonic Lodge 576 at 618-540-8400.
Library to celebrate Chinese New Year
The O’Fallon Public Library will celebrate Chinese New Year with a special event for children ages 3 and up Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at 10:30 a.m. Join the library staff for stories (including a visit from a dragon) crafts, snacks, and information about the Year of the Rooster. Register online at ofpl.info/kids or call 618-632-3783, ext. 2.
Glow bingo to benefit Rotary
Eagles Aerie 545 will hold a glow bingo event on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Shiloh Eagles, 100 Eagle Drive in Belleville, to benefit the St. Clair County Sunset Rotary Club.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and bingo starts at 7 p.m. More than $1,000 in cash prizes will be given out.
Cost is $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Price includes six bingo cards, glow hat and glow daber. For an extra $5, you can get an additional six bingo cards. For reservations, call Tina Koch at 618-910-1944. You must be 18 or older to attend.
MONDAY, JAN. 30
Library to host MVRBC blood drive
A Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center blood drive will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the conference room of the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza.
Women Empowering Women to meet
O’Fallon Women Empowering Women will hold its next networking luncheon on Monday, Jan. 30 at Bella Milano in O’Fallon. If you plan on eating lunch, there will be a choice of the grilled chicken strawberry salad or a pasta entree. The cost will be $12. The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m., for networking. Introductions will begin at 11:40, and the speaker will start at approximately noon. Things usually wrap up around 1 p.m.
The speaker this month, Laura Mannis, will be discussing the benefits of essential oils.
RSVP by Sunday, Jan. 29 to wewillinois@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
Xi Chi to hold monthly meeting
Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will hold its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights. Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) International is a premier leadership and service organization bringing good people together in friendship.
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
Genealogical Society to meet
The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. John Keck provides a look at the life of “John Reynolds, Governor, Historian, and Genealogy Resource.” The meeting is free and open to the public. Information on this and other presentations are available on the Society’s website, stclair-ilgs.org.
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
Garden Club to host trivia night
The O’Fallon Garden Club’s fifth annual trivia night will held Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Katy Cavins Center in the O’Fallon City Park. For more information, contact Harriet S. Baker at 618-632-5530 or 618-580-5530.
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
Garden Club to lean about olive oil
The next O’Fallon Garden Club meeting will be held Tuesday Feb. 7 at at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd Street in O’Fallon. The program time is 6 p.m. (social hour) and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The program will be “Garden to Table: All about Olive Oils,” presented by the staff of Fezziwig’s Marketplace. This event is free and is open to the public at no cost. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or like the O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
VFW to host glow bingo
The Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and the Post 805 Auxiliary will be hosting a glow bingo, also known as cosmic bingo, Saturday, Feb. 17 at the post home, 223 W. 1st St. in O’Fallon,. The glow bingo will raise money for the VFW Veterans Programs.
Doors open on 6 p.m., and bingo starts at 7 p.m. More than $1,000 in cash prizes will be given out.
Cost is $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Price includes six bingo cards, glow hat and glow daber. For an extra $5, you can get an additional six bingo cards. For tickets, call or text Roger at 618-795-0669.
Bring your own snacks. There will be a cash bar. You must be 18 years or older to attend.
