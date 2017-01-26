First issue of Scott’s first newspaper printed on Sept. 21, 1918

Continuing the story of Scott Air Force Base’s first newspaper: “The first issue was printed on Sept. 21, 1918. It contained 12 pages. In a few weeks, however, these 12 pages were insufficient to accommodate the amount of news and advertising that its “live-wire” staff kept bringing in. It was a huge success. The Aerofoil sailed smoothly along like its namesake upon a quiet, sunshiny day. There came a day, however, when ‘bumpy air’ began to be encountered in the heretofore smooth course. The war ceased; the people began to experience a reaction from the high fever of patriotism under which they had labored so long; it was necessary to be more than an Army paper to attract the popular interest; advertisers reflected the popular attitude.” (To be continued next week.)
75 years ago Jan. 29, 1942
Paul John Keller, 20-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Keller, was killed Tuesday morning at 4:53 o’clock when a light delivery truck he was driving was struck by a Baltimore & Ohio railroad fast express and parcel post train at the Lincoln avenue crossing. Harold Keller, 15, a brother and Clifford Harris, 15, two newsboys riding in the same truck, escaped with severe but not serious injuries. All were employed by Vernon Hesse, newspaper distributor for Scott Field. The train, traveling at a high speed was westbound while the truck was going south on Lincoln en route to Scott Field to deliver newspapers. Visibility of the train was said to have been obscured by a mist during a light rain at the time.
50 years ago Jan. 26, 1967
The High School Board of Education approved the obtaining of bids to outfit an additional 36 football players for the 1967 season to bring the squad up to the full 80 players for next year. O’Fallon introduced football last fall with sophomores and will advance in two years to full varsity teams.
