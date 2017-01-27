St. Clare School in O’Fallon to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

St. Clare Catholic School in O’Fallon will celebrate Catholic Schools Week Jan. 29-Feb. 4 with special activities emphasizing how students “Build God’s Kingdom” while attaining a high-quality education. The week kicks off with an open house for the community and kindergarten registration from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
“St. Clare School’s ‘Build God’s Kingdom’ theme for this school year offers a wonderful way for our school family to explore ways we, as Catholics, are active disciples of Christ,” said Diane Overmann, director of faith formation.
“Throughout this special week, we will focus on what it means to live a Catholic life and follow Jesus in all you say and do,” said Overmann. “Activities will range from big, school-wide events in the gym to quieter lessons in the classroom.”
The open house will feature tours of the school, including the addition that opened in 2013, and will showcase the school’s enhanced offerings, such as iPads in grades 5-8, Spanish and the expanded fine arts curriculum.
“We are excited to showcase our school for the community, especially for families who might want to enroll their children,” Principal Milissa Faust said. “I believe they will be pleased with our faith and service opportunities, expanded building, extensive curriculum and emphasis on experiential learning and personalized instruction. We have so much more to offer our students and their families, and we want to welcome everyone.”
Grades K-8 attend the main campus at 214 W. Third in downtown O’Fallon. The school’s Good Shepherd program for children ages 3-5 is located in the Good Shepherd Center at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 627 St. Nicholas Drive in O’Fallon.
To kick off Catholic Schools Week, students and parents will serve as liturgical ministers at the weekend masses at the three churches affiliated with St. Clare School — St. Clare of Assisi, St. Nicholas and Corpus Christi Catholic churches. School families will thank parishioners for their generous support.
The students will start the school week by hearing inspiring stories from local people who “Build God’s Kingdom” by helping others. The school also will debut a student-produced video on the value of Catholic education.
Students will begin work on creating thank-you baskets for people who serve the community and the school, including first responders.
On Tuesday, students will focus on water — from its importance as a symbol of their baptism to the need for clean water throughout the world. After a blessing of water at mass in the morning, students will read books and do science and language arts activities with a water theme.
On Wednesday, Catholic role models will talk about their vocation in life and how they work to “Build God’s Kingdom.” Students will work together to create special posters.
Thursday will feature Christian rock artist Karl Zimmerman and his band at 8:30 a.m. mass and a concert that follows. St. Clare families are invited to have a picnic-style lunch and family game time.
On Friday, students and parents will celebrate the teachers and service to others. The eighth-grade students will teach classes in the morning, and the St. Clare School Parents and Friends organization will host a teachers’ luncheon. Students will create Valentine’s Day placemats for local nursing home residents and cards for elderly parishioners. The day ends with older students playing games with younger students.
The week of celebration closes with the annual spaghetti dinner, hosted for the community by St. Clare School’s Parents and Friends organization, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in the school cafeteria and gym.
The dinner features spaghetti with meatballs, salad, bread and homemade desserts galore, as well as children’s activities. The meal costs $8 for adults and $4 for children. Children 3 and under may eat for free. Everyone is invited to attend the dinner. New this year: Order a to-go meal and have it brought out to your car. Call 660-4478 for prices and to order by Feb. 1.
Preschool registration
Registration for the 2017-18 school year for families new to St. Clare School with children entering grades K-8 begins Sunday, Jan. 29, during the open house.
Children entering kindergarten at St. Clare School this fall must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017. Please bring a copy your child’s certified birth certificate and baptismal certificate with you. The registration fee of $50 per new family is non-refundable and will be applied to the June tuition payment.
Good Shepherd Preschool will host registration for preschool and pre-K classes for the 2017-18 school year from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the preschool location at St. Nicholas Church, 627 St. Nicholas Drive in O’Fallon. Full-day and half-day options are available with extended care offered until 3:30 p.m.
For more information on St. Clare School, visit saintclareschool.org or call Principal Milissa Faust at 632-6327.
For more information on the Good Shepherd preschool program, visit gspreschoolofallon.com or contact Sherri Hertzler at 726-6532 or sherhertz5@gmail.com.
