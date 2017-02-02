Tall women take notice because O’Fallon grad has new ‘tall lady fashion’ line

Ladies, are you tired of dealing with high-water pants? Are long sleeves too short or do dresses look more like shirts on you because you are taller than the average woman?
Well, one metro-east native has you covered.
Ashley Elleby, a 2003 O’Fallon Township High School alumna, has channeled her own clothes shopping frustrations into a “tall lady fashion” clothing and accessories line called Alyssa Vermell.
Her apparel focuses on “work-to-weekend” clothing with a motto of “Tall is beautiful. Experience the fit. Never settle,” according to Ashley.
When deciding on a name for her label, Ashley said she wanted to ensure that it didn’t make her customers feel singled out with a name that had big or tall in it.
“I wanted a name that would emanate classiness and luxury, and names like ‘big and tall’ don’t do that. Nor do they seem attractive ... from a customer’s point of view. Luckily, I have a unique middle name, so Alyssa Vermell was fitting,” the 31-year-old said.
Ashley Elleby, founder/owner of Alyssa Vermell Apparel
With a Kickstarter campaign to help fund marketing her new fashion line in Chicago, Ashley raised more than $10,000 in pledges from 85 backers, which her mother LuJuane Elleby said is quite a feat.
“She is quite a remarkable young lady who doesn’t quit and keeps pushing through challenges that come before her,” LuJuane said.
All about proportions, the right ones
LuJuane said her daughter has always been the tallest girl in her class growing up.
“She’s always had such a great sense of style and dedicated workmanship. This has been a dream of hers for years — since junior high actually — and her family and I are so glad it’s come to fruition,” LuJuane said.
“I played sports throughout high school and college, so I was able to skirt through life wearing workout clothes and a basketball uniform, but when it came to clothes for work, special occasions or even a date night I usually came up short — literally. Jacket or shirt sleeves were never long enough, tops usually never fit my torso and my pants always made it seem like I was preparing for a flood,” Ashley said.
Finding clothes that fit her 6-foot tall frame has always been a challenge for Ashley.
“At one point, I actually started wearing men’s jeans because there were no women’s jeans that offered a 36-inch inseam. I did what I had to do, but I never quite felt beautiful in what I was wearing,” she said.
Ashley graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering. She also earned a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and entrepreneurship from Washington University in St. Louis.
When Ashley began working in corporate America, she had difficulty finding appropriate clothing to wear to work, she said.
Ashley Elleby, founder/owner of Alyssa Vermell Apparel
“I went to some of the big box retailers like the Gap and New York & Co., but their selections for tall women were quite basic. Boxy black and gray pants, jackets and cardigans that made me look quite dowdy, which was a top five fear of my former 22-year-old self. This had to change. I just couldn’t believe that this was my fashion fate,” she said.
Most retailers or designers who target taller women with their designs still don’t have the right proportions, Ashley said.
“Most simply add a couple inches of cloth and call it tall, but it’s all about proportions. For example, my hips and waist are shaped differently. Some women are athletic, very skinny or have small hips but larger breasts,” she said. “Tall women aren’t just legs, so I haven taken the time over the last decade to measure over 100 tall women across the country.”
According to Ashley, it took a long time to collect the right data, but it was worth it to know she was creating a quality product that went beyond just fitting long legs.
“So as I spent my days developing medical devices and innovating new products at my corporate job, I spent my nights attending fashion design school and thinking about how to turn my dream of creating a tall women’s fashion empire into a reality,” Ashley said.
Since starting her trek in 2011, Ashley said she earned a certificate in fashion design from Massachusetts Art and Design, which later led to her clothing line launch in 2015 using pattern designs from V.Mora, a fashion business and production consulting company.
With fashion inspirations like Diane Von Furstenberg, Max Mara and Christian Ciriano, Ashley said all tall women like her should have the same opportunity to love what they wear without spending too much.
“Even I only can afford (sic) to buy from those designers’ lines once or twice a year, otherwise I’m killing myself spending hundreds for one pair of pants. So I’m trying to find the middle ground so women from all different financial backgrounds can find something affordable that actually fits,” Ashley said.
LuJuane is beaming with pride about her daughter’s accomplishments.
“It’s absolutely wonderful. I’ve attended a few of her fashion shows and have just been so impressed, not just as her mother, but as a woman,” LuJuane said.
Ashley’s new line, Alyssa Vermell fashions, will be the “new fashion destination for tall women,” Ashley said. “The place where every woman who shops here will finally know that tall is beautiful.”
Taking the plunge, full time
Last year, Ashley decided to operate her business full time and quit her job in corporate America. She says now she has more than 100 customers.
“It’s a super local Chicago manufacturer, which gives me a lot of quality control, so I’m able to take custom orders for pants and outerwear. So if I have a customer reach out and say, ‘The size is great for the Simone black pants, but can you change the inseam a bit to say 38 inches?’ or whatever they need, I can because my manufacturer isn’t overseas. They are around the corner so to speak,” Ashley said.
Ashley Elleby, founder/owner of Alyssa Vermell Apparel
According to Ashley, a website is most often a consumer’s first interaction with a brand, and she intends for Alyssa Vermell’s website to be “flawless.”
The entrepreneur uses high-quality images, a seamless ordering process and a platform for customers to vote on new and upcoming designs and take advantage of pre-order specials, Ashley said.
Employing savvy online marketing campaigns, Ashley said, she was using Google AdWords and Facebook for brand building in the beginning.
“Alyssa Vermell will be sold on an e-commerce site until I raise enough money to open a store front. So I’m doing what I can to stay relevant on the Internet,” Ashley said.
Next month Ashley said she is going to be a featured pop-up shop during a tall women’s event in Chicago.
“I’m planning to move to New York, N.Y. soon to fully immerse myself in the fashion world because it’s the fashion hub of the country, and there I can establish myself to another area, while still having access to the same resources from my Chicago connections,” she said.
LuJuane Elleby, Ashley’s mother
With the increase in demand for her products, Ashley hopes she can have on-site boutiques in most major cities and in the metro-east, especially back home in O’Fallon and in St. Louis.
“We tall women are evenly spread out all over the place, and I want women everywhere to be able to have the option of visiting a boutique to try something on, and then leave with it that day, not just wait for it to be mailed to them,” Ashley said. “When I heard about my hometown local pub The Dandy Inn closing down ... it resonated with me just how important it is to keep production local and give back to our communities so we can help build them back up.”
Meet Ashley Elleby
- Age: 31
- Hometown: O’Fallon
- Current town: Chicago
- Founded: Alyssa Vermell Apparel
- Website: http://www.alyssavermell.com
- Instagram: @av_tallisbeautiful
- Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AlyssaVermell
