Assorted tidbits of local interest

THURSDAY, FEB. 2
Genealogical Society to meet
The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. John Keck provides a look at the life of “John Reynolds, Governor, Historian, and Genealogy Resource.” The meeting is free and open to the public. Information on this and other presentations are available on the Society’s website, stclair-ilgs.org.
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
Garden Club to host trivia night
The O’Fallon Garden Club’s fifth annual trivia night will held Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Katy Cavins Center in the O’Fallon City Park. For more information, contact Harriet S. Baker at 618-632-5530 or 618-580-5530.
UMC to host trivia night
O’Fallon First United Methodist Church, 504 E. U.S. Highway 50, will hold a trivia night from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Cost is only $12.50 per person. There will also be a silent auction with lots of great items available, but additional donations are always welcome. All proceeds support youth group participation in mission work and trips. Childcare will be available. Sign up at ofallonmethodistchurch.org.
St. Clare School to hold spaghetti dinner
To close out Catholic Schools Week, the St. Clare School Parents and Friends organization will host a spaghetti dinner, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in the school cafeteria and gym, 214 W. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. The dinner features spaghetti with meatballs, salad, bread and homemade desserts galore, as well as children’s activities. The meal costs $8 for adults and $4 for children. Children 3 and under may eat for free. Everyone is invited to attend the dinner.
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
Garden Club to lean about olive oil
The next O’Fallon Garden Club meeting will be held Tuesday Feb. 7 at at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd Street in O’Fallon. The program time is 6 p.m. (social hour) and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The program will be “Garden to Table: All about Olive Oils,” presented by the staff of Fezziwig’s Marketplace. This event is free and is open to the public at no cost. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or like the O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
NARFE Chapter 1019 to meet
Members of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1019 will gather Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the meeting room at the Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road in Shiloh. The buffet opens at 11 a.m., and NARFE’s room is reserved until 1:30 p.m. This month will be a social occasion, rather than a meeting. No formal meeting will be conducted to afford ample time to visit with friends and to share with other members. Guests are welcome to attend and learn about our organization. For more information, call Chapter 1019 president Deane Richter at 618-526-7932 or visit the website www.narfe.org/chapter1019.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
VFW to host glow bingo
The Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and the Post 805 Auxiliary will be hosting a glow bingo, also known as cosmic bingo, Saturday, Feb. 17 at the post home, 223 W. 1st St. in O’Fallon. The glow bingo will raise money for the VFW Veterans Programs.
Doors open on 6 p.m., and bingo starts at 7 p.m. More than $1,000 in cash prizes will be given out.
Cost is $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Price includes six bingo cards, glow hat and glow daber. For an extra $5, you can get an additional six bingo cards. For tickets, call or text Roger at 618-795-0669.
Bring your own snacks. There will be a cash bar. You must be 18 years or older to attend.
