Nominations sought for annual business awards

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce and the O’Fallon Progress will again recognize O’Fallon-Shiloh businesses that have made a positive impact in the community. The chamber and newspaper will co-host the 41st annual Salute to Business Awards at a luncheon Wednesday, April 19 at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon.
Awards may be given recognizing business beautification, economic impact, heritage and community service.
If there’s a business you feel needs to be recognized in one of these categories, make a nomination.
“We need your help in nominating a business that has enhanced your life. Potential awards to be given out include awards for economic impact, business beautification, community service, spirit of the chamber and heritage,” said Debbie Arell-Martinez, O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce executive director.
You can make a nomination by mailing the chamber at P.O. Box 371, O’Fallon IL 62269; visiting the chamber office at 116 E. First St. in O’Fallon; or emailing chamber@ofallonchamber.com; or calling 618-632-3377.
Give the name of the business and the category and say how the business has enhanced your life, and if possible, a little background information in order help the committee to make a selection. The impact to the community needs to have been in 2016. Construction, remodel, or beautification must also have been completed in 2016. Also, make sure to provide contact information, so the chamber can get in touch with you if needed.
The deadline make nominations is Thursday, Feb. 9.
The Awards
Economic Impact
Criteria to be considered:
▪ Jobs created/retained
▪ Capital investment for new construction
▪ Capital investment for upgrades/remodels
▪ Expansion that attracted other industry or stimulated community development
▪ New or unique service to community
Business Beautification
Criteria to be considered:
▪ New construction with landscaping
▪ Exterior reconstruction with landscaping
▪ Interior reconstruction
▪ Maintenance of existing facilities and landscaping
▪ Historical/cultural preservation
▪ New or unique service to community
Spirit of the Chamber
This award is for an O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce member and is nominated by the Chamber Board of Directors.
Criteria to be considered:
▪ Community partnerships
▪ Chamber partnership
▪ Location is not restricted to O’Fallon-Shiloh
Heritage
Criteria to be considered:
▪ Existence for 50-plus years
Community Service
This award is sponsored by Rotary Clubs of O’Fallon.
Criteria to be considered:
▪ Community partnerships
▪ Businesses that exemplify the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self”
Comments