End of WWI was beginning of the end for Scott AFB’s first newspaper

Continuing the story of Scott Air Force Base’s first newspaper: “Our ads began to drop out in an alarming manner. The greatest blow of all came when discharges began to be granted. Everyone wanted to get back to his work now that the game of war was over. Lt. Hoffman and the Cadets were among the first to receive the much coveted discharge. Next came Lt. Campbell. It was an evil day for the Aerofoil.”
The paper still had some life left in it, though. Lieutenants Austin W. Martenstein and Robert L. Starr took over management in late November 1918 and selected Sgt. James E. Sinnott as editor and Cpl. Elmer J. Weaver as advertising manager. For a while, things went well, but demobilization continued to shrink the ranks to the point a paper could no longer be sustained.
The end came on March 22, 1919. For a time, there was doubt about Scott’s future, even though the government announced it would purchase the previously leased property just days before. But that would soon change. And the rest, of course, is history.
75 years ago Feb. 5, 1942
The third fatal automobile accident in less than three weeks in the community occurred at 1:30 o’clock Saturday morning when Adam Elliott Jr., 34, of O’Fallon was killed instantly when an automobile in which he was riding crashed into the concrete abutment of a culvert at the foot of the Klein hill on U.S. Highway 50, a mile east of this city. Driver Ralph Titter, 21, and passenger Melvin Rogers, 22, were both injured. Born at Panama, Illinois, Elliott never married and was employed as a miner at St. Ellen Mine in O’Fallon.
50 years ago Feb. 2, 1967
A change in postal delivery from curb-side boxes to door delivery for 548 patrons of the O’Fallon Post Office will be made Saturday effective in Southview, Fairwood East, in Prairie Lawn and out to Weber road.
