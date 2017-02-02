Eight O’Fallon players make commitments to play college football

O’Fallon Township High School football coach Brandon Joggerst on Monday, Jan. 30, released the names of his players who made verbal commitments to play in college this fall.
Eight players were scheduled to sign letters of intent Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The Panther gridiron standouts settling on their college choices, included running back Mason Hewitt (Truman State), offensive lineman Malik Giddens (McKendree University), defensive back Deion Norfleet (McKendree University), defensive lineman Brian Ahle (McKendree University), defensive back Montrail Clay (Quincy University), defensive back Robert Gonzalez (Colorado School of Mines), defensive lineman Alvin Harris (Rockford University), and tight end Jarvus Smith who, at press time, was still considering McKendree, Kentucky State and Robert Morris.
