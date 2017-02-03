Bowling has made OTHS sophomore ‘better person on and off the lanes’

Putting up big numbers has been commonplace for this week’s top athlete, Lauren Tomaszewski.
The OTHS kegler began the campaign as one of the Lady Panthers’ top three bowlers and has maintained a high average throughout the season and was a key contributor in the O’Fallon girls’ drive to the Southwestern Conference championship, which they were able to nail down in the final match of the league schedule this past week.
Tomaszewski was at the top of her game the previous week when the Lady Panthers competed in the prestigious Viking Invitational. The OTHS sophomore, the daughter of Dan and Kelly Tomaszewski, rolled the best game and series of her career to spearhead the Lady Panthers’ drive to the tourney championship. Tomaszewski averaged 217 for six games, knocking down 1,304 pins, which earned her a second-place individual finish in a field of well over 100 bowlers. Additionally, the she picked up a second medal on the day, as her 278 game was the highest score during the tournament.
“Lauren has just been super for us during our season,” said Panther coach Garrett Spencer. “She has scored consistently and has improved her game tremendously since last year. Her scores, combined with Mary Orf and Natalie Heltne, have given us a solid nucleus on which to build. She wants to succeed and has put in the time and effort in practice to produce the positive results we have come to expect from her.”
“I participate in bowling because I really enjoy it, and most of my best friends play as well,” Tomaszewski said. “My connection with bowling started out pretty weird. I came home one day in sixth grade and announced that I wanted to try out for bowling, so I did, and I made the team. I think what has helped me succeed is all of the support I get from my team and coach, as well as from my family.
“Competing fiercely with poise and passion and leading boldly with commitment are things that I have learned through competitive bowling,” Tomaszewski added. “I now have a better outlook and attitude on things I have no control over. When I am stressed, I take a deep breath, whether I am on the approach in a match or having difficulty with other things — like school. Bowling has also helped me learn how to work with a variety of different people and take constructive criticism. Being a participant in a sport has helped me in so many different ways that it’s hard to mention them all, but I can definitely say it’s made me a better person on and off the lanes.”
