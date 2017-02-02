O'Fallon Progress

February 2, 2017 12:02 PM

St. Clare Catholic School honors listings

For the Progress

Principal’s list

Sixth grade: Ben Hug; Lily Kampwerth; John Martin

Seventh grade: Garrett Busch; Valerie Finck; Sabrina Hardy; Katelyn Knaust; Quin Rackers; Sophia Ryan; Michael Urbanski

Eighth grade: Lauren Bergfeld; Olivia Fults; Curt Stutsman; Hannah Sweet

High honors

Sixth grade: Kate Adkins; Natalie Hale; Kelly Hayden; Kiley McMinn; Adeline Smith; Shyanne Thompson; Ryan Voss

Seventh grade: Jon Colson, Jr., Caitlin Conrad, Josie Germain, Cale Gundlach, Jack Hiller, Madison Luechtefeld, Laney Miller, Julia Millikin, Conor Price, Sophie Reilly, Maddie Schillinger, Ava Taylor

Eighth grade: Amelia Bell; Emma Blomberg; Eli Butters; Annis Byram; Chloe Davidson; Alex Eichholz; Kelly Fleming; Francesco Galante; Lindsey Hopkins; Benjamin McCoy; Sophia McLeod; Mary-Elizabeth Petry; Claire Rineberg; Katy Thoman; Tina Thoman; Mason Wiederholt; Kirstin Zimmermann

Honor roll

Sixth grade: Alyssa Broeckling; Max Bruening; Jack Costello; Drew Ferguson; Clint Hertzler; Ava Pace; Niki Thoman; Julia Whitworth; Henry Wiederholt; Ryan Zimmerman

Seventh grade: Carter Hemesath, Julia Nugent, Dorothy Tate, Ben Wagener

Eighth grade: Ryan Somraty

Related content

O'Fallon Progress

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos