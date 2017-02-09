Remembering the ‘great ice cream caper’ of 1937

Firefighters on scene at Dupo house fire

Volunteer fire captain talks about Dupo house fire

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

Westhaven Elementary School has honesty assembly for students

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

West sophomore talks 24-point performance in win over Mater Dei

Old Salt Union performs in Belleville

Earlier video: Meeting of St. Clair Township officials turns argumentative

1:59