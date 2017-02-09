It’s not your grandma’s bingo; glow bingo fundraisers set in O’Fallon

THURSDAY, FEB. 9
Shiloh Spurs pre-banquet preparations
The National Wild Turkey Federation Shiloh Spurs chapter is having pre-banquet preparations at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Shiloh Eagles Aerie 545 at 100 Eagle Dr. in Shiloh, in the Main Hall of the building. For more information call Kari Kalicki at 618-624-5400, ext. 1136.
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
Metro East Pachyderm Club to meet
The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet at noon on Friday, Feb. 10 at Bella Malano in O’Fallon. The speaker will be Kent Strang with Americans For Prosperity.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
Shiloh Spurs annual banquet
The NWTF Shiloh Spurs chapter is holding its annual banquet and awards dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Shiloh Eagles Aerie 545 in the Main Hall at 100 Eagle Dr. in Shiloh. Additional preparations will take place at 9 a.m. at the same location. For more information call Kari Kalicki at 618-624-5400, ext. 1136.
VFW to host glow bingo
The Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and the Post 805 Auxiliary will be hosting a glow bingo, also known as cosmic bingo, Saturday, Feb. 11 at the post home, 223 W. 1st St. in O’Fallon, IL. The glow bingo will raise money for the VFW Veterans Programs.
Doors open on 6 p.m., and bingo starts at 7 p.m. More than $1,000 in cash prizes will be given out.
Cost is $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Price includes six bingo cards, glow hat and glow saber. For an extra $5, you can get an additional six bingo cards. For tickets, call or text Roger at 618-795-0669.
Bring your own snacks. There will be a cash bar. You must be 18 years or older to attend.
Township to hold rummage sale
O’Fallon Township will hold its monthly rummage sale at the Township Building, 801 E. State Street in O’Fallon, on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7 a.m. until noon. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available at the rummage sale.
MONDAY, FEB. 13
Church to serve free community meal
Free hot meals will be served on Feb. 13 and Feb. 27 at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Faith’s Community Meals are served restaurant-style in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 630 p.m. For more information, call the church at 632-5562.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
Habitat to hold meeting for potential families
The O’Fallon Chapter of Habitat for Humanity will be holding two public meetings for its next family selection for its new build this spring. Both meetings will be held in the library at St. Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon, and will start at 7 p.m. The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and the second meeting will be on Friday, Feb. 17. In order to qualify for a Habitat home, you must attend one of the public meetings. Contact Karen Sheesley at 618-670-6632 with any questions.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Historical Society to learn about dirigibles
O’Fallon Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the OHS Museum, 101 W. State St. in O’Fallon.
Brian Keller, OHS president, will present “Balloons and Dirigibles, Lighter-Than-Air” with pictures, movies and newsclips. Musical accompaniment for the silent films will be by OHS member, Col. Jack Moelmann, USAF-retired. This should be a very interesting meeting this month as Scott Field celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. In 1921, Scott Field became the first inland airship port in the nation.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
Deadline for GOP Lincoln Day Gala
St. Clair County Republicans will present their fifth annual Lincoln Gala and Dinner at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
This will be a fun and elegant evening. Dress is semi-formal attire/suit and tie. In addition to the dinner, there will also be a 50-50 drawing, door prizes and a gun raffle.
Tickets may be purchased online at stclaircountyrepublicans.com.
Ticket sales end Feb. 22. No tickets will be available at the door.
For more information, call 618-971-9555.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
Metro East Pachyderm Club to meet
The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet at 5.30 p.m. at The Horseshoe in O’Fallon on Feb. 23. The speaker is yet to be announced.
MONDAY, FEB. 27
Church to serve free community meal
A free hot meal will be served Feb. 27 at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Faith’s Community Meals are served restaurant-style in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 630 p.m. For more information, call the church at 632-5562.
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
Discovery School to hold registration
Discovery School, 810 Obernuefemann Road in O’Fallon, will have registration for new families beginning on Thursday, March 2. Registration packets can be picked up at the school. Families are also encouraged to take a tour of the school. Families who have children ages 2-5 are welcome. More information can be found at discoveryofallon.com or by calling the office at (618) 632-3670.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Glow bingo to benefit Moye Elementary PTO
Moye Elementary PTO is hosting a glow bingo, silent and live auction event on Saturday, March 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, to benefit Moye Elementary school. Dress up in glow-friendly attire and get ready to party. Doors open at 6 p.m., with bingo starting at 6:30. Cost is $20 per person, which includes six bingo cards, a glow dabber and a glow hat. Additional bingo cards are $5 each. There will be a cash bar. Bring your own snacks. You must be 18 or older to attend. Email lucynj01@hotmail.com to request tickets.
Hunter Safety Education Class offered
NWTF Shiloh Spurs will be sponsoring a Hunter Safety Education Class in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 6 for testing, both days at Klucker Hall, located at 14 Park Drive in Shiloh. Registration is required. If you or anyone you know wishes to attend the class, please register online at shilohspurs.org or call Kari at (618) 624-5400, ext. 1136, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
Comments