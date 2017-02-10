Saturday is the last day to donate to Shiloh Dist. 85 Savers Thrift Store drive

Shiloh District 85
District Notes
School Valentine parties will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Parent-teacher conferences will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15 through Thursday, Feb. 16 district-wide.
Shiloh Middle School
Save the date: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Donations are being accepted at Shiloh Middle School, 1 Wildcat Cross, to gather items for the Shiloh elementary and middle schools for the 2017 Savers Thrift Store Fundraiser. Accepted items include: clothing, shoes, bedding/towels, accessories, CDs, DVDs, books, electrical items, toys and games, kitchen items, knick-knacks and sporting goods. For more information email lmeyer@shi85.org.
O’Fallon District 90
Fulton
From 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Fulton Jr. High student council is hosting its dance at the school located at 307 Kyle Rd.
From 6-11:30 p.m., Fulton Jr. High is hosting its chicken and beverage dance at the O’Fallon American Legion Hall, located at 109 N Penn St.. For more information call 618-632-8879.
At 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 the Yearbook committee will have a meeting before school in room 217.
Student council will have its meeting at 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Fulton PTO will have its meeting in the school library.
Carriel
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Carriel is holding its Honor Choir/Jazz Band Concert at the school located at 451 N. Seven Hills Rd.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 Carriel is holding a Nerf Wars event at the school.
Schaefer
The Marie Schaefer PTO will begin its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at Marie Schaefer Elementary located at 505 S. Cherry St.
Evans
Beginning at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, the LaVerna Evans Elementary PTO will host a Valentines Party at the school located at 802 Dartmouth Dr.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, the Evans PTO will host its All Pro Dads meeting.
Central School District 104
District Notes
The Central School Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 in the Central Elementary library located at 309 Hartman Ln.
From 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, the Sweetheart Dance will take place in the Central Elementary gym.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, spring picures will be taken of students in the Central library.
Private Schools
Discovery School
Discovery School will have registration for new families beginning Thursday, March 2. Registration packets can be picked up at the school. Families are also encouraged to take a tour of the school. Families who have children ages 2 to 5 are welcome. For more information visit www.discoveryofallon.com or call 618-632-3670.
St. Clare’s Catholic School
The St. Clare Catholic School “Links of Love for Our Community,” invites kids and parents to join in on the fun to help raise money for the seventh and eighth grade St. Vincent De Paul service projects, including the Easter Meal Project. Links for $1 each are available for purchase between Feb. 6-15. A St. Vinney representative will visit each homeroom every morning to sell links. Students can personalize their links and return it to the Links of Love folder in (or just outside) student homerooms. On Friday, Feb. 17 the grade with the longest paper chain on the last day of the school service project, a winner will be announced based upon percent participation.
Congratulations to the St. Clare Chess Team and coach Mike McCarthy on thier fourth place finish at a tournament last weekend. Team member Nash Johaningmeyer won all four of his matches. Kellen Barackman, Cecilia McCarthy, Trevor Dollahon, Jack Toennies and Owen Buchheit had three wins and one loss. Jack Driscoll and Zach Thoman each had two wins, one loss and a draw. Braden Buck took 2-0.
Also, congratulations to first through fourth grade Spelling Bee winners: Simon Wiederholt, Grace Albers, Sophia Auer, Eric Rybak, Emilijia Eskra, Bryson Short, Cecilia McCarthy, Lindsay Jackson, Gabi Turkington and Will Bautz. Contestants in the fifth through eighth grade Spelling Bee were Josh Mauer, Parker Bruening, Lyndi Kaufman, Beatrice McCoy, Michael Barker, Kate Adkins, Lily Kampwerth, Natalie Hale, Adeline Smith, Josie Germain, Maddie Schillinger, Julia Millikin, Michael Urbanski, Claire Rineberg, Curt Stutsman, Ben McCoy and Amelia Bell. School Spelling Bee winners were: first place - Ben McCoy; second place/runner up - Natalie Hale; and, third place - Josh Maher.
Tryouts continue for the upcoming Talent Show (Thursday, April 27) will take place after school in the music room Friday, Feb. 10. Students should sign up with an audition number outside of the music room, and are encouraged to prepare one minute of your act for the audition. If ideas are needed students can visit Mrs. Eros before school. Music needs to be brought with the students to auditions. Eighth-graders can sign up to be an emcee for the show.
St. Clare’s board meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 in the teacher’s lounge at the school located at 214 W. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. For more information call 618-632-6327.
School-wide Valentine parties will take place at 2:15 p.m.
A Mad Science assembly will occur at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the gymnasium for third through eighth grade classes.
