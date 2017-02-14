O’Fallon District 90 to honor staff and teachers with monthly awards

In January, District 90 implemented a new monthly program to “highlight and celebrate staff who dedicate their talents to provide a high quality learning environment and educational opportunities,” according to O’Fallon Dist. 90 Superintendent Carrie Hruby. This was a result of one of last year’s Board of Education objectives that were established to recognize staff achievement, she said.
Every month, a local O’Fallon-Shiloh area business will sponsor the award and provide the recipients with a gift certificate/card. The first sponsorship for the month of January is 1818 Chophouse, located at 1405 Green Mount Road, on the ground-floor level of the Blade Building in O’Fallon.
Peel Wood Fired Pizza and the Hop House, both, quickly jumped on board, too.
“I know that our teachers and staff would love to be able to go to any one of these three places with their families,” said Hruby.
Each building principal nominated one employee per category, and the District 90 Board of Education selected the finalists.
Delores Moye Elementary fifth-grade teacher Alicia Schur was nominated by her principals, Becky Williams and Dan Rudy, who both shared their reasons with the board, which included her skill and dedication as a “remarkable” teacher and desire to spearhead school programs, like the fifth-grade ambassadors, the Moye after-school enrichment, Boot Camp Refresher and Moye’s end-of-the-year Fourth Quarter Reward Minute-to-Win-It programs. Schur is also an active member and leader on the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) Tier 1 Team.
“Alicia strives to motivate her students to the fullest, goes above and beyond by leading and taking responsibility for several programs and committees at Moye,” Williams and Rudy told the board. “Our ambassadors have been very successful, and this program gives students the opportunity to step into a leadership role at school. She makes Moye a better place.”
Amelia Carriel Jr. High instructional aid Cathy Hamm was nominated by her principals, Ellen Hays and Jeff Brokering, who both shared their reasons with the board, which included her long 13-year tenure with the district, her contagious smile and her diligence serving as treasurer of the PTO.
“Her willingness to take on tasks and see them to successful completion never fails. This is appreciated by all. Recently, she was selected by the Carriel student body as the support staff member of the month for our building. The students wrote, ‘This staff member (Cathy Hamm) is the definition of a hard worker. She makes sure every teacher has what they need and goes above and beyond to make life easier on the rest of the staff. She says, ‘Hello,’ to everyone in the hallway and has a contagious smile. Not only does she support the teachers, but she is always willing to assist with office tasks and projects that support the entire school,’” Hays and Brokering shared with the board.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
Comments