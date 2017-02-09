OTHS wrestler Kobey Bosworth has compiled a 27-5 record

A fixture at the heart of the OTHS wrestling lineup during the past three years, Kobey Bosworth, this week’s top athlete, extended his high school career on the mats at least for one more week with a second-place finish in the IHSA regional tournament last weekend. Bosworth, who showed promise as a freshman with several successful varsity matches, quickly rose to a starter’s role and has been racing up victories ever since.
In the Granite City regional, the 195-pounder, the son of Mike and Holly Koediner, advanced to the title match by defeating Alton’s Keyondrik Russell with a pin at 2:48. In the finals, the OTHS grappler lost a hard-fought 4-3 decision to Granite City’s Kyle Thompson, giving Bosworth a 27-5 record as he enters sectional tournament competition this weekend.
O’Fallon High coach Glenn Exton, who has tutored Bosworth during his four-year OTHS career, believes his senior wrestler has the experience and mat savvy to extend his Panther career for another week.
“Kobey has been a solid contributor to our programs over the past four years,” Exton said. “We have counted on him to provide points at 195 pounds, and he has come through in our dual matches as well as in tournaments. Securing a state final appearance is certainly not out of the question. He has proven over time that he is a quality wrestler.”
“I wrestle because there is a challenge provided, and I want to accept and excel in challenging situations,” Bosworth said. “I started wrestling about eight years ago. It was a sport that was intense and challenging. My coaches, family and friends always pushing me to be the best has contributed the most to my success on the mat.
“Dan Gable said that, ‘Once you have wrestled everything else in life is easy,’” added the O’Fallon senior. “I feel that since I have been involved in wrestling nothing else is truly challenging, and my will to succeed in every aspect of life has grown beyond my expectations.”
