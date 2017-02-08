O’Fallon junior earns Girl Scout’s highest honor

Jordyn Thompson of O’Fallon has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can receive.
For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Jordyn held a LaVerna Evans Elementary School Fall Fun Fair and Fall Book Fair in O’Fallon. She worked with her local school officials to revive the Fall Fair and design new games and activities for parents and students who attended the event. Her Girl Scout Gold Award project included planning and creating new games, organizing the event and getting volunteers to assist during the Fall Fair. Her overall goal was to bring the parents and students out to the school and engage them in activities so they could learn about La Verna Evans Elementary School and its various programs.
“In completing my project, I learned how to be a leader, and I learned organization skills and that when directing people to have good communications skills to be effective. Also I learned, to allow others to offer advice, to be flexible and have a Plan B,” Jordyn said.
Jordyn is the daughter of Curtis Thompson and JoAnn Williams-Thompson. She will graduate from O’Fallon Township High School in 2018 and has been a Girl Scout for 12 years.
The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, recognizes a Girl Scout’s commitment to excellence as she develops skills and values to meet present and future challenges in her life. To earn the Girl Scout Gold Award, a Girl Scout Senior or Girl Scout Ambassador must design and carry out a project that fulfills a need within a girl’s community, creates change, and is sustainable. The project must be completed with a suggested minimum of 80 hours of work. Only about 5 percent of eligible girls earn the prestigious Gold Award.
Comments