Shiloh open house to address stormwater in Silver Creek watershed

An open house event will be held to inform the public about the Lower Silver Creek Watershed Plan on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Klucker Hall in Shiloh.
The Lower Silver Creek Watershed Plan is a way to strategically address water quality, flooding, and stormwater issues in the area that drains to Silver Creek in St. Clair County. The end result will be a watershed plan that presents strategies and marshals funding to address these issues.
HeartLands Conservancy’s Janet Buchanan said that the open houses will be useful for residents, business owners, farmers, townships and municipalities.
“Watershed plans can be used to leverage funding for many different types of projects,” Buchanan said. “With input from attendees at open houses, we can direct attention to infrastructure projects and land management issues that matter to people.”
The Lower Silver Creek watershed includes all or parts of Belleville, Fairview Heights, Freeburg, Lebanon, Mascoutah, O’Fallon, Rentchler, Shiloh, Summerfield and Scott Air Force Base. Representatives from HeartLands Conservancy and Scott Air Force Base will be on hand to gather input from attendees about flooding and stormwater issues and to answer questions.
The planning team will use input from residents, farmers, communities and local organizations to create a list of issues to be addressed in the watershed plans with a set of recommendations for the area. These recommendations will address flooding, stormwater, erosion and water quality, among other issues.
HeartLands Conservancy has already seen its watershed planning efforts pay off. In summer 2016, the Illinois EPA awarded HeartLands Conservancy a $500,000 grant to implement projects that address water quality and stormwater issues identified in the Upper Silver Creek Watershed Plan in Madison County. HeartLands is also leading the creation of the Cahokia Creek and American Bottom watershed plans in Madison County.
Funding for this project is provided, in part, by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency through the Clean Water Act.
For more information about the Lower Silver Creek Watershed Plan, contact Buchanan at 618-566-4451, ext. 25, or email janet.buchanan@heartlandsconservancy.org .
For updates on this project and information about other HeartLands Conservancy activities, visit the organization’s Facebook page or its website HeartLandsConservancy.org.
HeartLands Conservancy, a nonprofit serving Southwestern Illinois since 1989, is devoted to the conservation of land, the preservation of green spaces in our communities, sustainable and environmentally friendly community planning, and engaging our neighbors with nature.
About the open house
When is it? Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Where is it? Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive in Shiloh
What is it about? The open house is to gather information for the watershed plan being created for the Lower Silver Creek watershed. This effort is focused on finding ways to improve water quality, stormwater infrastructure, and flooding issues. You will find out more about the watershed plan in progress, if you live or work in the study area, be able to review “existing conditions” in the watershed, and help set goals for water quality and stormwater. Displays and activities will help inform and guide your input; there will be no formal presentation.
Who should attend? Anyone who lives in the watershed, which includes all or parts of Belleville, Fairview Heights, Freeburg, Lebanon, Mascoutah, O’Fallon, Rentchler, Shiloh, Summerfield and Scott Air Force Base.
