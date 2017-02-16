O’Fallon Habitat for Humanity to hold meeting for potential families

0:25 Board member files Open Meetings Act lawsuit against Madison County Pause

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman

1:21 Trooper details double fatal crash, rollover

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

1:44 A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant

1:29 East girls basketball sophomore comes through against West

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

1:25 O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school