O’Fallon Habitat for Humanity to hold meeting for potential families

THURSDAY, FEB. 16
The 1957 Roosevelt Grade School 60th Class Reunion is to take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Silver Creek Saloon & Grill in the back reserved room at 2520 Masoutah Ave. in Belleville. The reunion gathering is open to the public.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
Habitat to hold meeting for potential families
The O’Fallon Chapter of Habitat for Humanity will hold A public meetings for its next family selection for its new build this spring. The meeting will be held on Friday, Feb. 17 in the library at St. Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon, and will start at 7 p.m. In order to qualify for a Habitat home, you must attend this meeting, if you did not attend a prior one on Feb. 15. Contact Karen Sheesley at 618-670-6632 with any questions.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Historical Society to learn about dirigibles
O’Fallon Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the OHS Museum, 101 W. State St. in O’Fallon.
Brian Keller, OHS president, will present “Balloons and Dirigibles, Lighter-Than-Air” with pictures, movies and newsclips. Musical accompaniment for the silent films will be by OHS member, Col. Jack Moelmann, USAF-retired. This should be a very interesting meeting this month as Scott Field celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. In 1921, Scott Field became the first inland airship port in the nation.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
Deadline for GOP Lincoln Day Gala
St. Clair County Republicans will present their fifth annual Lincoln Gala and Dinner at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
This will be a fun and elegant evening. Dress is semi-formal attire/suit and tie. In addition to the dinner, there will also be a 50-50 drawing, door prizes and a gun raffle.
Tickets may be purchased online at stclaircountyrepublicans.com.
Ticket sales end Feb. 22. No tickets will be available at the door.
For more information, call 618-971-9555.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
Metro-East Pachyderm Club meeting canceled
The Metro East Pachyderm Club found that many members were planning to attend the O’Fallon mayoral campaign event on the same evening, so the club chose to cancel the Feb. 23 evening meeting.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
Church to host “Music for Mardi Gras program”
Music for Mardi Gras will be Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon.
Gathering music will be provided by “Twilight Combo” at 6:45 pm. Featured groups include “Dixieland Delight,” “The Pirates,” “Singing Bells,” Faith’s choir, “60s Chicks,” “Celebration Praise,” “Swingin’ & Zingin’ Ringers,” Pastor Bob Downs on accordion and more. A free-will offering will support Faith’s music ministry. A dessert reception will follow the program. For more information, contact Faith Lutheran at faith-online.org or 618-632-5562.
MONDAY, FEB. 27
Church to serve free community meal
A free hot meal will be served Feb. 27 at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Faith’s Community Meals are served restaurant-style in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 630 p.m. For more information, call the church at 632-5562.
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
Church to host breakfast fundraiser
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 Troy-O’Fallon Road, north end of Lincoln at the curve, is having its 10th annual Pancake and Waffle Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 3-8 p.m. Take-out is available, and you can order ahead by calling 618-632-6168 between 2 and 7 p.m. The menu will include pancakes, waffles, sausage, applesauce, orange juice, milk, coffee and tea. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 2-12. Children under 2 eat free.
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
Discovery School to hold registration
Discovery School, 810 Obernuefemann Road in O’Fallon, will have registration for new families beginning on Thursday, March 2. Registration packets can be picked up at the school. Families are also encouraged to take a tour of the school. Families who have children ages 2-5 are welcome. More information can be found at discoveryofallon.com or by calling the office at (618) 632-3670.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Glow bingo to benefit Moye Elementary PTO
Moye Elementary PTO is hosting a glow bingo, silent and live auction event on Saturday, March 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, to benefit Moye Elementary school. Dress up in glow-friendly attire and get ready to party. Doors open at 6 p.m., with bingo starting at 6:30. Cost is $20 per person, which includes six bingo cards, a glow dabber and a glow hat. Additional bingo cards are $5 each. There will be a cash bar. Bring your own snacks. You must be 18 or older to attend. Email lucynj01@hotmail.com to request tickets.
Hunter Safety Education Class offered
NWTF Shiloh Spurs will be sponsoring a Hunter Safety Education Class in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 6 for testing, both days at Klucker Hall, located at 14 Park Drive in Shiloh. Registration is required. If you or anyone you know wishes to attend the class, please register online at shilohspurs.org or call Kari at (618) 624-5400, ext. 1136, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
