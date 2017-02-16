Software will make O’Fallon City Council information easier to access

New technology will improve public access to O’Fallon city government, according to city leaders, putting information such as board meeting minutes and agendas only a mouse click away.
The city has begun using the software BoardDocs to manage board functions. BoardDocs is an easy-to-use, paperless agenda solution designed to meet the unique needs and legal requirements of municipal governments, public school boards and a wide variety of other types of governing bodies.
“The easy-to-use service will allow the city of O’Fallon to maximize the effectiveness of board meetings with increased transparency, providing a basis for better and more open communication with the public, while dramatically improving productivity,” said Mayor Gary Graham.
Meeting agenda distribution through BoardDocs is being touted as a way to save time and resources, as well as providing more access to board-related information. Through BoadDocs, interested parties to review information prior to meetings. All documents associated with the meetings are automatically archived and can be accessed by date or by using the system’s comprehensive search feature.
Anyone who is interested in receiving email notices when new meeting agendas are posted can sign up. If you already receive these notices, there is no need to sign up again.
Agenda and minutes for meetings prior to Feb. 7, 2017 will continue to be archived on the city of O’Fallon’s website, ofallon.org.
