Metro-east superintendent resigns for personal reasons

John M. Bute, superintendent of Central School District 104 in O’Fallon, has resigned effective June 30, 2017.
He cited personal reasons in his letter of resignation. He and his wife, Nicole, are expecting a child.
The letter is dated Jan. 11, and marked received by the district on Jan. 12, but wasn’t submitted to the Districe 104 Board of Education until it’s monthly board meeting Monday, Feb. 13.
“I want to express my appreciation to the students, staff and community for welcoming us to the area in 2012,” Bute states in his resignation letter.
Bute was unable to be reached for comment.
“The time has come for a change...Nicole and I have experienced many positive life events here, and will reflect fondly on the school district, community and people connected to District 104,” Bute states in his letter.
The letter also notes Bute’s plans to be taking some time off when his third daughter’s birth occurs “in a few weeks.”
Much of his vacation time at the end of the year is expected to be used, he also states in the letter.
He also says he is willing to help with the transition once a new superintendent is hired.
There is a special meeting slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Central Elementary library located at 309 Hartman Lane to review, approve or disapprove the employment of an interim superintendent beginning July 1, 2017.
Stay tuned for more on this developing story.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
Comments