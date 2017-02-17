O’Fallon Woman’s Club hosts 10th Red, White and Blue Breakfast event

If you want to be a hero, you need to eat a hearty breakfast.
O’Fallon-Shiloh first-responders got just that on Thursday, Feb. 16 — donuts, monkey bread, biscuits and gravy egg casseroles a plenty — all dished up by many of the O’Fallon Woman’s Club members.
This marked the 10-year anniversary of the O’Fallon Woman’s Club hosting its complimentary Red, White and Blue Breakfast event for local O’Fallon-Shiloh first responders.
“We’re just thanking them for their service to our community by serving them breakfast and as much fun stuff as we can,” said Beth “Mary” Lundy, O’Fallon Woman’s Club president.
Over 40 O’Fallon-Shiloh police officers, EMS, firemen and women arrived in anticipation between 6 and 9 a.m. to the O’Fallon Public Safety building with bellies grumbling, and left with satiated appetites and smiles before heading back to their long shifts serving the community.
Third- through fifth-graders from LaVerna Evans School created colorful thank-you place mats for the first responders to enjoy while they chowed down in between shifts.
“We had lots of good food, and it’s just another of our big thank-yous to our servicemen and women, and we never have a shortage of food it seems because so many of our some 89 members want to pitch in to say a special thank you, too,” Margo Snyder, past president of O’Fallon Woman’s Club, said.
Marty Nungesser, paramedic with O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS, said he looks forward to the annual event not just for the tasty grub.
“It’s a great feeling to have their thoughts and wishes with us and we really enjoy it,” Marty said.
The large spread of casseroles, crock pots, fresh fruit, egg dishes, breads, juices, yogurt and pastries had many of the attendees going back for a round of seconds.
“This is such a great thing… The food is always wonderful,” Nungesser said.
The O’Fallon eatery The Egg & I also provided a large platter of veggie breakfast casserole and potatoes, which Lundy said went quick.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
