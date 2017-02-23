Two OTHS grapplers earn fifth-place at state

0:43 Where can you find great margaritas in the metro-east? Pause

1:30 Althoff can't hold on as CBC wins a basketball thriller

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers

1:33 Senior leads Collinsville basketball to win at Belleville East

1:07 Central senior deals with loss of his mother during basketball season

1:06 Ground is broken on Collinsville's new water treatment plant

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:32 Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students

1:29 Feeding feral cats, controlling wild population