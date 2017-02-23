O'Fallon Progress

February 23, 2017 9:43 AM

Two OTHS grapplers earn fifth-place at state

By Steve Oliver

For the Progress

Two O’Fallon wrestlers returned home with fifth-place finishes last weekend from the IHSA state wrestling finals, which were held at the State Farm Arena at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The seeding and the luck of the draw were not kind to several top Panther contenders. However, seniors Mason Hewitt and Kobey Bosworth fought their way through the wrestle-backs to secure fifth-place medals in their respective weight divisions. Hewitt and Bosworth won their final matches of the season to earn their fifth-place spots. At 182 pounds, Hewitt defeated Chase Raap of Dundee-Crown, 14-6. Bosworth rallied for a 3-1 victory over Matt Hennessey of Plainfield North.

“Ending their high school careers with a win is always the best way to go out,” said OTHS coach Glenn Exton. “Both Mason and Kobey have been outstanding wrestlers for us for the last four years, so it was gratifying to see them end on a positive note.”

Related content

O'Fallon Progress

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

St. Elizabeth's Hospital makes donation to O'Fallon park system

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos