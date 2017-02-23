Two OTHS grapplers earn fifth-place at state

Two O’Fallon wrestlers returned home with fifth-place finishes last weekend from the IHSA state wrestling finals, which were held at the State Farm Arena at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
The seeding and the luck of the draw were not kind to several top Panther contenders. However, seniors Mason Hewitt and Kobey Bosworth fought their way through the wrestle-backs to secure fifth-place medals in their respective weight divisions. Hewitt and Bosworth won their final matches of the season to earn their fifth-place spots. At 182 pounds, Hewitt defeated Chase Raap of Dundee-Crown, 14-6. Bosworth rallied for a 3-1 victory over Matt Hennessey of Plainfield North.
“Ending their high school careers with a win is always the best way to go out,” said OTHS coach Glenn Exton. “Both Mason and Kobey have been outstanding wrestlers for us for the last four years, so it was gratifying to see them end on a positive note.”
