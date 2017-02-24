Panthers compete in IHSA sectional meet

The OTHS boys swim team ended its 2016-17 season Saturday, Feb. 18 in Springfield at the Illinois High School Association sectional competition.
Facing the best in the southern half of the state, the Panthers finished fourth in the team standings. Host Springfield won the team title with O’Fallon earning 126 points — 13 points behind third place Chatham-Glenwood.
“Considering a first-place relay finish is worth 32 points, the difference between second and fourth in the final standings was very tight,” said O’Fallon coach Kimberly Eddy. “All of our swimmers turned in season-best times at the meet, so it was a great way to end the season.”
The top performance by O’Fallon was turned in by the medley relay composed of Michael Meyer, Yanni Guskey, Max Gibbs, and Jake Howey. The foursome combined forces to finish in third place.
Other swims earning medals for OTHS were the 200 freestyle relay team of Meyer, Gibbs, EJ Wilder and Patrick Murphy (fourth place) and the 400 freestyle relay (Murphy, Wilder, Noah Lang, and Howey).
Individual medal winners included Adam Mueller in diving (fourth), Howey in the 500 freestyle (fourth) and Meyer in the 100 backstroke (fifth).
Other notable swims in the top 10, which contributed team points to the OTHS total, were seventh-place finishes for Gibbs in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Howey (eighth in the 200 freestyle), Meyer (10th in the 100 freestyle) and Lang (eighth in the 500 freestyle).
