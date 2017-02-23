O’Fallon EK students chosen by St. Louis Symphony for regional contest

Six Estelle Kampmeyer students were chosen to represent O’Fallon School District 90 Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary in the St. Louis Symphony’s 27th annual Picture the Music contest.
“This is our sixth year EK has taken the opportunity to be a part of this program,” Lin Stawarski, faculty member of EK, said.
This program partners music selected by the St. Louis Symphony’s Volunteer Association with schools around the St. Louis and Metro East to promote the visual arts through music. Students from Kindergarten through fifth grade listened to Dvorak’s Symphony No.9 and were given the opportunity to create a composition using their own interpretation of the music. The symphony will soon choose 100 finalists in a special presentation and award prizes.
Our proud students are Merrick Buckingham, third grade; Landen Stawarski, first grade, Elayna Jackson, fourth grade; Emma James, kindergarten; Alli Hamm, third grade; and, Jessica Davinroy, fifth grade.
If you have school news, an education tip or photo submissions email reporter Robyn L. Kirsh at rkirsch@bnd.com
