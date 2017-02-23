O’Fallon church to host “Music for Mardi Gras” program

THURSDAY, FEB. 23
Metro-East Pachyderm Club meeting canceled
The Metro East Pachyderm Club found that many members were planning to attend the O’Fallon mayoral campaign event on the same evening, so the club chose to cancel the Feb. 23 evening meeting.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
Church to host “Music for Mardi Gras program”
Music for Mardi Gras will be Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon.
Gathering music will be provided by “Twilight Combo” at 6:45 pm. Featured groups include “Dixieland Delight,” “The Pirates,” “Singing Bells,” Faith’s choir, “60s Chicks,” “Celebration Praise,” “Swingin’ & Zingin’ Ringers,” Pastor Bob Downs on accordion and more. A free-will offering will support Faith’s music ministry. A dessert reception will follow the program. For more information, contact Faith Lutheran at faith-online.org or 618-632-5562.
Church to host clothing drive
Community members are invited to donate gently used clothing and household items at the St. Clare Church Youth Group’s first-ever FUNDrive, to be held Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at St. Clare Church’s parking lot, 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon. No advance drop offs will be accepted.
The drive’s goal is to raise $3,000 in funds to support the Youth Group’s attendance at the National Catholic Youth Conference this fall. Acceptable donations include clothing, shoes, accessories, linens, books, and small household items (no furniture).
“We are so excited to be able to have our youth experience the National Catholic Youth Conference. Events like FUNDrives help us raise needed funds so all of the youth can participate in this wonderful event,” said St. Clare Youth Leader Karen Jalbert.
All goods collected through the FUNDrive are sold to Savers, the parent company to great thrift stores like Value Village, Unique and Savers. They pay the group by the pound for every qualifying donation received. In turn, these items help keep their floors freshly stocked.
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
Starting over loss support group
A workshop will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at The Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows located at 442 South de Mazenod Dr. in Belleville to begin a six-part series to help those recovering from the loss of a spouse. This is a non-denominational support group for men and women who experienced the loss of a spouse to provide help and understanding, as well as, acceptance and reconciliation with a new way of life. Facilitators are not professional councelors, but have themselves experienced the loss of a spouse. The following dates are Sundays, March 5, 12, 26 and April 2. The cost is $30, which covers all six sessions. For more information please call Fran Caldwell-West at 618-632-3899 or 618-772-8391 or Carol Studmann at 618-235-4447.
MONDAY, FEB. 27
Church to serve free community meal
A free hot meal will be served Feb. 27 at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Faith’s Community Meals are served restaurant-style in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 630 p.m. For more information, call the church at 632-5562.
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
Church to host breakfast fundraiser
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 Troy-O’Fallon Road, north end of Lincoln at the curve, is having its 10th annual Pancake and Waffle Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 3 to 8 p.m. Take-out is available, and you can order ahead by calling 618-632-6168 between 2 and 7 p.m. The menu will include pancakes, waffles, sausage, applesauce, orange juice, milk, coffee and tea. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 2 to 12. Children under 2 eat free.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
Empty Bowl luncheon
The O’Fallon Woman’s Club (OWC) is hosting its seventh annual Empty Bowl Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at Gateway Classic Cars, located at 1237 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon. For $10 attendees are given a piece of bread and a bowl of soup inside a bowl that was handmade or hand decorated by OWC members, St. Nicholas Church Youth Group, Southern Illinois Girl Scouts; and students from OTHS, Altoff High School in Belleville and Notre Dame High School in St. Louis, Mo. Pre-registration is available at O’Fallon locations including Post Pack & Ship at 637 W. U.S. 50; Wolfersberger Funeral Home at 102 West Washington St.; and, Unity Yoga & Wellness at 129 W. First St. The ticket is an O’Fallon Woman’s Club bracelet that can be also purchased at the door of the event. Carry out options are available by pre-order if you call Beth Lundy at 618-616-5371 by Feb. 24. All proceeds are to be given to the O’Fallon (and Shiloh) Food Pantry.
O’Fallon Senior Citizens to meet
The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the O’Fallon Township Building, located at 801 E. State St., at 6:30 p.m. on March 1. The meeting will consist of club business, celebration of birthdays and cash bingo. This will be the last chance to purchase a ticket for the Kiwanis dinner. Your dues must be paid by March 15.
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
Discovery School to hold registration
Discovery School, 810 Obernuefemann Road in O’Fallon, will have registration for new families beginning Thursday, March 2. Registration packets can be picked up at the school. Families are also encouraged to take a tour of the school. Families who have children ages 2-5 are welcome. More information can be found at discoveryofallon.com or by calling the office at (618)-632-3670.
County Genealogical Society to meet
The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. The featured speaker will be St. Clair County Historical Society curator William Shannon IV, who will talk about new SCCHS archives that may be of interest to local family history researchers. The meeting is free and open to the public. Additional information is on the SCCGS website at stclair-ilgs.org.
O’Fallon EMS CPR course
From 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 2 (and every first Thursday of every month) the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is holding its monthly Heartsaver AED for adult child and infant CPR course at O’Fallon Fire Headquarters House No. 4 at 1215 Taylor Rd. in O’Fallon. The class is $25 for residents and $40 for non residents. Class sizes are limited, so for those interested in participating call or email EMS Supervisor Kim Lamprecht at 618-624-4516 or klamprecht@ofallon.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Glow bingo to benefit Moye Elementary PTO
Moye Elementary PTO is hosting a glow bingo, silent and live auction event on Saturday, March 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, to benefit Moye Elementary school. Dress up in glow-friendly attire and get ready to party. Doors open at 6 p.m., with bingo starting at 6:30. Cost is $20 per person, which includes six bingo cards, a glow dabber and a glow hat. Additional bingo cards are $5 each. There will be a cash bar. Bring your own snacks. You must be 18 or older to attend. Email lucynj01@hotmail.com to request tickets.
Hunter Safety Education Class offered
NWTF Shiloh Spurs will be sponsoring a Hunter Safety Education Class in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 6 for testing, both days at Klucker Hall, located at 14 Park Drive in Shiloh. Registration is required. If you or anyone you know wishes to attend the class, please register online at shilohspurs.org or call Kari at (618) 624-5400, ext. 1136, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Clean-up day set at Community Garden
The O’Fallon Garden Club will have a clean up day at the Community Garden on Saturday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Bring you gloves. Raise garden beds are still available cost is $40 a year, dirt and water provided. You can send Donna Short an email to gardenbeds@sbglobal.net. A bed will be assigned to you. Parks and Recreation will handle the fee.
OWC High School Art Contest
At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, two OTHS students will be announced as winners in the art contest sponsored by the O’Fallon Woman’s Club. The first place prize includes a one-week summer art camp in July at Eastern Illinois University. The second place prize is $100. Next year’s art contest will look at junior high school level student art work.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
Garden Club to meet
The O’Fallon Garden Club will meet Tuesday, March 7 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social hour will start at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be “Investing in Open Spaces” with Mary Vandvorde. This event is free and is open to the public at no cost. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find the club on Facebook. Annual membership is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family.
