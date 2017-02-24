OTHS swimmer has ‘unparalleled’ work ethic

From the start of the season until last weekend’s IHSA sectional meet, junior Max Gibbs has been scoring points for the OTHS swim team.
The Panthers’ top scorer this year, Gibbs has employed a tireless work ethic that contributed toward his success in the pool. A motivated leader on the 2016-17 squad, Gibbs has inspired other team members, according to O’Fallon High coach Kimberly Eddy. In the sectional swim, the O’Fallon junior and the son of Karen and Gary Gibbs, finished seventh overall in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, missing the medal podium by less than a second in both events. He also helped the Panther 200 freestyle relay team to a third place medal and was a member of the 200 freestyle relay team that took fourth place.
During the course of the season, Gibbs demonstrated his skills and versatility as an individual competitor as well as a valuable member of several relay teams. Concentrating on freestyle events and the backstroke, he was consistently at or near the top of the leader board, helping the Panthers challenge for the top spot in several major tournament appearances.
“Max is a dedicated swimmer who has been a team leader and someone other swimmers look to for motivation,” Eddy said. “His work ethic is unparalleled.”
“I participate in swimming because of the camaraderie and competitive nature of the sport,” Gibbs said. “I began swimming when I was 4, when I competed on a summer team. My fellow athletes, parents and coaches have all been contributing factors to my success by pushing me to do my best.
“Swimming has influenced the way I approach things by teaching me to work hard individually, stay committed and work hard together with my teammates to achieve success.”
