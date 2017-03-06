Leadership Institute forms in O’Fallon-Shiloh

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce has announced the development of the Leadership Institute, or Lead In, as part of its Young Professionals Group.
Lead In is an experiential leadership development program designed to attract and retain an educated population of young professionals and leaders by equipping them with skills necessary to propel them to the next level of leadership through interaction with community decision-makers.
The program will expose participants to critical community issues that enhance each member’s understanding of assets and resources within the community, potential solutions to problems and strategies for becoming more involved. This includes providing access and interaction with public servants and community and business leaders from all areas of development to experience hands-on learning and expanding participants’ understanding of people and beliefs that may be different than their own.
Emerging leaders between the ages of 21 and 40 who desire to become more informed and engaged in our community are encouraged to apply. Program size is intentionally limited to 20 participants, and applications are due by March 13. The program runs late March through mid-November with members meeting the third or fourth Wednesday of the month for several hours.
Lead In is open to both chamber members and a limited number of non-chamber members. There is a $99 registration fee.
Visit the Chamber’s website, OFallonChamber.com to download the application and review more curriculum details.
