Informational meeting set on St. Clair County sales tax referendums

THURSDAY, MARCH 2
▪ Chamber forum for O’Fallon alderman candidates: The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, O’Fallon Progress and the O’Fallon Weekly will co-host a series of candidate forums in support of the upcoming April elections. These forums provide our residents with a chance to get to know the candidates and provide them information they may need to make an informed vote. The forum for aldermanic candidates for O’Fallon Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 will be held Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers at O’Fallon City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln. A forum moderator will introduce all candidates, ask questions, manage time, and maintain proper decorum. The public is invited. Seating will be limited. In order to ensure maximum publicity and public awareness, all O’Fallon Forums will be aired live on the specific dates and re-aired on Charter Cable Channel 993 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. In addition, the O’Fallon forums will be streamed live on the city’s website.
▪ Cambridge Boulevard closure: Cambridge Boulevard, between North Green Mount Road and Indian Creek Drive in O’Fallon, will be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday, March 2. Access will be maintained to all businesses with entrances on Cambridge during the closure. It is anticipated that Cambridge Boulevard will be re-opened to through traffic in approximately two months, weather permitting.
▪ Flowers to be removed from cemetery: Any flowers, decorations or other items left on the graves at the O’Fallon City Cemetery will be removed by staff starting today through Saturday, March 4, per cemetery rules and regulations. Items may be placed back on graves beginning Sunday, March 5. As a reminder, only flowers in a vase are permitted on the monuments. Any other items will be removed by the cemetery staff. If you have extenuating circumstances, call the city clerk’s office at 624-4500, ext. 8715.
▪ Discovery School registration: Discovery School, 810 Obernuefemann Road in O’Fallon, will have registration for new families beginning Thursday, March 2. Registration packets can be picked up at the school. Families are also encouraged to take a tour of the school. Families who have children ages 2-5 are welcome. More information can be found at discoveryofallon.com or by calling the office at (618)-632-3670.
▪ County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. The featured speaker will be St. Clair County Historical Society curator William Shannon IV, who will talk about new SCCHS archives that may be of interest to local family history researchers. The meeting is free and open to the public. Additional information is on the SCCGS website at stclair-ilgs.org.
▪ O’Fallon EMS CPR course: From 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 2 (and every first Thursday of every month) the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is holding its monthly Heartsaver AED for adult child and infant CPR course at O’Fallon Fire Headquarters House No. 4 at 1215 Taylor Road in O’Fallon. The class is $25 for residents and $40 for non residents. Class sizes are limited, so for those interested in participating call or email EMS Supervisor Kim Lamprecht at 618-624-4516 or klamprecht@ofallon.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
▪ Moye Elementary PTO glow bingo: Moye Elementary PTO is hosting a glow bingo, silent and live auction event Saturday, March 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, to benefit Moye Elementary school. Dress up in glow-friendly attire and get ready to party. Doors open at 6 p.m., with bingo starting at 6:30. Cost is $20 per person, which includes six bingo cards, a glow dabber and a glow hat. Additional bingo cards are $5 each. There will be a cash bar. Bring your own snacks. You must be 18 or older to attend. Email lucynj01@hotmail.com to request tickets.
▪ Hunter safety education class: NWTF Shiloh Spurs will be sponsoring a Hunter Safety Education Class in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 6 for testing, both days at Klucker Hall, located at 14 Park Drive in Shiloh. Registration is required. If you or anyone you know wishes to attend the class, please register online at shilohspurs.org or call Kari at (618) 624-5400, ext. 1136, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
▪ Community Garden clean-up day: The O’Fallon Garden Club will have a clean up day at the Community Garden on Saturday, March 4 at 9 a.m. It’s time to get the gardens ready for the growing season. Bring you pruning shears and gloves. If you have a large wheelbarrow, please bring it. After chores are done, it’s relaxing time. The club will grill burgers and brats for a pot-luck lunch at the garden. The club will provide the meat, buns, paper ware, flatware, condiments and drinks. Others should bring a small potluck dish such as vegetable tray, fruit, chips, cookies etc. Also raised garden beds are still available cost is $40 a year, dirt and water provided. You can send Donna Short an email to gardenbeds@sbglobal.net. A bed will be assigned to you. Parks and Recreation will handle the fee.
▪ High school art contest: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, two OTHS students will be announced as winners in the art contest sponsored by the O’Fallon Woman’s Club. The first place prize includes a one-week summer art camp in July at Eastern Illinois University. The second place prize is $100. Next year’s art contest will look at junior high school level student art work.
▪ Church “Evening in Athens”: Sts. Constantine & Helen Church, 405 Huntwood Road in Swansea, is having an “Evening in Athens” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4. There will be delicious Greek food, including chicken, gyros, lamb shanks, Greek salad, and authentic Greek homemade pastries. Carryout will be available. For more information, contact the church at 277-0330.
▪ GOP Lincoln Gala: From 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4, the St. Clair County Republicans will host their fifth annual Lincoln Gala and Dinner at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon. The event will feature a reception, dinner and door prizes. Attire is semi-formal with a suit and tie requirement. For more information visit www.stclaircountyrepublicans.com. For more information call 618-971-9555.
▪ Kiwanis spaghetti dinner: The O’Fallon Kiwanis Club will host a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the O’Fallon Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road. The menu will include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, and a beverage. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children under 10, and $25 for a family. Proceeds benefit Kiwanis programs for children.
MONDAY, MARCH 6
▪ Church to provide free hot meals: Free hot meals will be served restaurant style each Monday evening during the month of March from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon. All are invited and welcome. For more information, call the church at 632-5562.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
▪ Garden Club meeting: The O’Fallon Garden Club will meet Tuesday, March 7 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social hour will start at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be “Investing in Open Spaces” with Mary Vandvorde. This event is free and is open to the public at no cost. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find the club on Facebook. Annual membership is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family.
▪ Meeting on St. Clair County sales tax referendums: An informational town hall meeting regarding the proposed Public Safety sales tax and school facilities sales tax will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the O’Fallon Township Building, located at 801 E. First St. in O’Fallon. St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly, O’Fallon School District 203 Superintendent Darcy Benway and O’Fallon CCSD 90 Superintendent Carrie Hruby will be on hand to answer questions. All are welcome and invited to attend.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
▪ O’Fallon Fine Arts Festival: Come out to celebrate The Arts at the O’Fallon Fine Arts Festival on Thursday, March 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Fulton Junior High School. This event showcases the talents of District 90 and District 203 band, choir and art students. Food trucks will be on site for dining options, with service beginning at 5:30; performances begin at 6. There’s free admission, and the event is open to the public.
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
▪ O’Fallon seniors to meet: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the the township building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. The last day to purchase a ticket is March 10.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
▪ OTHS softball trivia night: The O’Fallon Township High School softball program will hold its annual trivia night fundraiser on Saturday, March 18 at the Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive in Shiloh. Doors open at 6 p.m. Rules review will be at 7 p.m., followed by first round kickoff. Entry Fee is $100 per table (eight people per table). Additional tables only $50 each. Payouts are first place, $200; second, $100; and third, $50. All beverages must be purchased on site. Participants are highly encouraged to bring their own food. There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and several other games in conjunction with the evening’s festivities. For registration information contact Jason VanAusdall at 314-258-5562 or jason_vanausdall@yahoo.com.
