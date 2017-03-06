O’Fallon resident honored by the Illinois College Press Association

Megan Swett of O’Fallon was one member of The Journal, the student newspaper at the University of Illinois Springfield, which won five awards in an annual Illinois College Press Association (ICPA) competition judged by professional journalists throughout the state.
Awards were presented at the annual ICPA convention, held Feb. 17 and 18 in Chicago. Entries from spring semester 2016 and fall semester 2016 were recognized.
Swett, Journal editor-in-chief, received honorable mention for the fall 2016 article, “Celebrating Queertober: AroAce student discusses her identity, her relationships, and the LGBT+ community.”
The ICPA membership is comprised of more than 30 college newspapers from throughout the state.
Among the schools competing in the division of non-dailies with enrollments of more than 4,000 were DePaul, Columbia College, University of Chicago, SIU Edwardsville, Bradley, Loyola and the School of the Art Institute.
University of Alabama
Local students earn academic honors
A total of 11,758 students enrolled during the 2016 fall semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
O’Fallon students making the president’s list were: Camden J. Bauer, Alexander Grant Shelton, Katherine Victoria Slaughter, Julie M. Warchol, Michelle B. Weyhaupt and Conner Terrence Mayheu.
O’Fallon students making the dean’s list were: Alyssa L. Delia, Valerie Rebecca Levine, Jacob L. O’Neill, Payton Todd Stone, and Alexandra M. Feathers.
The University of Alabama, located in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education.
Western Illinois
O’Fallon student graduates pre-law
Alexandria Jacqueline Karbach of O’Fallon was one of 781 students earning academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the fall 2016 semester at Western Illinois University in Macomb. Karbach graduated cum laude (3.75-3.89 GPA) with a bachelor of arts degree in pre-law.
University of Kentucky
O’Fallon student makes dean’s list
Haley Elizabeth Hersant of O’Fallon, a freshman studying human nutrition, was one of 7,408 students at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., to make the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. To make a dean’s list in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the dean’s list.
Miami University
O’Fallon student earns degree in zoology
Claire Burch of O’Fallon was among more than 3,000 students from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, who received degrees during fall commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Millett Hall. Burch graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree, majoring in zoology.
UA Little Rock
O’Fallon student makes dean’s list
O’Fallon resident Quin Wilkes has been named to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s fall 2016 dean’s list. Students whose academic performance has been superior in a semester are recognized when the following qualifications have been met: at least nine credit hours with a grade of A, B, C, or “credit;” at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester; and no D, F, I, or “no credit” grades on the semester grade report.
