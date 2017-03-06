Shiloh considers plat for new VA clinic coming to Parkway 64

The Village Board meeting will meet Monday night to consider a final plat request to bring a new VA Clinic to the village.
The board previously passed the request during the Monday, Feb. 27 meeting.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
“This will be a great addition to the village and help many veterans retired and otherwise who are in need of services, but don’t want to make the drive to St. Louis,” Mayor Jim Vernier said.
The request specified the mayor to sign the final plat for the re-subdivision of lot five of the Parkway 64 Corporate Center in the professional park on Fortune Boulevard and Frank Scott Parkway West behind Target which is part of the Green Mount Crossing Shopping Plaza at the I-64 exit 16 in Shiloh.
Darwin Miles, of Miles Properties: Commercial Real Estate and Development, based in Shiloh, told board members last month the future clinic will be a 10,000 square-foot facility.
Rebecca Thayer, Miles Properties representative, said the lot is about 1.82 acres. It is in a B-4 Zoning District of the village, which is intended to accommodate a wide range of retail, service, office and other business.
“It will be in Parkway 64, and he has to get the lot divided first to put a road through. Once the plat is approved it will be sent to 9-1-1 for approval too,” Thayer said.
Located at 1190 Fortune Blvd., it is one of the nine lots that make up Parkway Sixty-Four Center, and is located next to the new Heartland Women’s Healthcare doctor’s office.
The total price on the Miles Properties website is listed at $9 per square foot for a total of $721,353.
John Marquart, the village administrator, said once the board makes the final approval tonight, it’s a matter on waiting to see what happens next.
“We know some doctor’s will have a presence in the facility, but how many is unknown at this point,” Marquart said.
Marcy Gunther, VA St. Louis Health Care System public relations representative, confirmed the affiliation of the upcoming new clinic in Shiloh.
“Belleville already has a VA facility at 6500 West Main St., but it’s a relatively small space, so this is an attempt to address a demand in the area because the metro-east is one of the fastest growing area with a high concentration of veterans who are seeking to begin utilizing services, and we definitely want to provide a place that will accommodate that growth,” Gunther said.
Marquart said not only will this be a positive addition to the village, but also to the metro-east region.
“We wait and see what the VA is going to do next,” he said.
Marquart forsees design and engineering to be the next step in the development of this replacement facility.
Currently the Belleville VA Clinic is located in the Arcade Center Shopping Plaza with its parent facility being the St. Louis VAMC John Cochran Division. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, and can be reached through the clinic’s toll free number 800-228-5459.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
