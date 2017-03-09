Around Town: O’Fallon students to display talents at Fine Arts Festival

THURSDAY, MARCH 9
▪ O’Fallon Fine Arts Festival: Come out to celebrate The Arts at the O’Fallon Fine Arts Festival on Thursday, March 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Fulton Junior High School. This event showcases the talents of District 90 and District 203 band, choir and art students. Food trucks will be on site for dining options, with service beginning at 5:30; performances begin at 6. There’s free admission, and the event is open to the public.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
▪ Metro East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Friday, March 10 in the event room at the Horseshoe Restaurant & Lounge, 950 Talon Drive in O’Fallon The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Some people like to arrive early and order lunch, but the meeting begins at noon. The speakers will be Laura Kaemmerer from the St. Clair County Clerk’s Office, who oversees all facets of the election process. Tom Holbrook, St. Clair County clerk, is also scheduled to attend and speak. The topic is: “Voting in St. Clair County.” They may bring a voting machine. The meeting is open to all, not just members.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
▪ Rummage sale: O’Fallon Township will hold its monthly rummage sale at the Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, on Saturday. March 11 from 7 a.m. until noon. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, plus household items, will be available at the rummage sale.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
Beginning Monday, March 13, Shiloh will have large item pick up available with regular trash curbside pick through the whole week with the last day being Friday, March 17. All day on Saturday, May 13 the large dumpster will be placed at 126 Seibert Rd. for village residents to bring additional large items for removal. For more infomation visit www.shilohil.org or call 618-632-1022.
O’Fallon Central School District 104 will hold its monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. at the library or cafeteria in Central Elementary School located at 309 Hartman Ln. Agendas are available on the district website.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
▪ Shiloh candidate forum: The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, O’Fallon Progress and the O’Fallon Weekly will co-host a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 for Shiloh mayoral and trustee candidates invited at the Shiloh Senior Center, 7 Park Drive in Shiloh. A forum moderator will introduce all candidates, ask questions, manage time, and maintain proper decorum. The public is invited to attend the forums; seating will be limited.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
▪ Senior Citizens Club meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the O’Fallon Township Building on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. for the Kiwanis dinner. You must have a ticket to attend, and this will be the last time to pay your dues or you will be marked off the membership list. For more information, contact the O’Fallon Township Office at 632-3517.
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
▪ O’Fallon seniors to meet: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the the township building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. The last day to purchase a ticket is March 10.
▪ O’Fallon school boards candidate forum: The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, O’Fallon Progress and the O’Fallon Weekly will co-host a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 for O’Fallon School District 90 and 203 school board candidates. The forum will be in the O’Fallon City Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln in O’Fallon. A forum moderator will introduce all candidates, ask questions, manage time, and maintain proper decorum. The public is invited to attend the forums; seating will be limited. The forum will also be broadcast live on Charter Cable Channel 993 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. It will also be streamed live and available for replay under the Video on Demand button on the homepage, ofallon.org.
O’Fallon School District 203 will hold its monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. Thursday March 16 in the media center at the O’Fallon Township High School Smiley campus building located at 600 S. Smiley St. Agendas are available on the district website.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
Central School District 104 is hosting the last two of its series of six Superintendent Summits from 1-2:30 p.m., Friday, March 17 at Central Elemenatary School, located at 309 Hartman Ln., with Central Elementary staff as the audience; and the next one is at 2:30-4 p.m. the same day at Joseph Arthur Middle School (JAMS), located at 160 St. Ellen Mine Rd., with the middle school staff as the audience. For more information call the district office at 618-632-6336.
O’Fallon Band Boosters dinner/auction: The O’Fallon Panther Band Boosters will present a live jazz dinner and auction to benefit the OTHS band program on Friday, March 17 at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is at 7. Cost is $45 for an individual or $85 per couple. Live jazz will be performed by the OTHS Jazz Ensembles. There will also be a 50-50 raffle, silent and live auctions, photo booth, attendance prizes and more. Purchase tickets online at ezregister.com.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
▪ OTHS softball trivia night: The O’Fallon Township High School softball program will hold its annual trivia night fundraiser Saturday, March 18 at the Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive in Shiloh. Doors open at 6 p.m. Rules review will be at 7 p.m., followed by first round kickoff. Entry Fee is $100 per table (eight people per table). Additional tables only $50 each. Payouts are first place, $200; second, $100; and third, $50. All beverages must be purchased on site. Participants are highly encouraged to bring their own food. There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and several other games in conjunction with the evening’s festivities. For registration information contact Jason VanAusdall at 314-258-5562 or jason_vanausdall@yahoo.com.
▪ Trivia night for Lutheran youth group: The 17th annual trivia night and silent auction the youth ministry at the Blessed Savior Lutheran Church in O’Fallon will be held at Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St. in O’Fallon (across from the city pool), on Saturday, March 18. Doors open 5:15 and trivia starts at at 6 p.m. Cost is $15 per person ($120 a table) with eight players per table for 10 rounds of triva. Prizes will be given for top two teams. Snacks and alcoholic beverages are permitted. Call Mary Geis at 618-972-7096 or Blessed Savior Lutheran Church 618-632-0126 to reserve your table. Organizers ask that you RSVP by March 15, but walk-ins are welcome.
MONDAY, MARCH 20
Shiloh School District 85 will holds its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Shiloh Middle School located at 1 Wildcat Cross. Agendas are available at the district website.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
▪ OHS Meeting Program: The O’Fallon Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the OHS Museum at 101 W. State St in O’Fallon.
O’Fallon School District 90 will hold its monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the district office at 118 E. Washington St. Agendas are available on the district website.
