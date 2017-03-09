March 1957: Four neighbors in O’Fallon had a combined age of 372

In March 1957, the Progress reported what was believed to be an interesting record. Within one city block, the 100 block of East 4th to be exact, were four widowed O’Fallonites whose ages totaled 372 years.
The oldest of the group was Christina Meyer, who was just a month shy of her 100th birthday. Living with her daughter, Meta Distler, she was a native of Shiloh Valley Township and a regular pinochle player until failing eyesight interfered.
Second was Clara McFarland at 97. She was the wife of O’Fallon Civil War veteran Capt. David McFarland. Her children, still living at the time, were Harry McFarland and Susan Schwarz.
Third was Katie Brockhahn at 89. Born on a farm south of O’Fallon, she lived with her son, William. Her husband was a coal miner. The youngest of the group was Pauline Hilsz at 87. Her husband worked at the Willard’s stove foundry in east O’Fallon. She lived with her daughter Pauline Willman. She also had two sons, Theodore and Charles. Christina and Clara both lived over 100 years; 101 and 104, respectively.
75 years ago March 12, 1942
State police swooped down, unannounced, on O’Fallon Tuesday afternoon, and when the smoke had cleared away, seven automobile owners without the 1942 state license tags had been hauled into Justice Kirsch’s court. A fine of $10 and costs, total $12, was assessed against each delinquent. In addition, they were ordered to apply for their new license at once to avoid a second penalty if apprehended.
50 years ago March 9, 1967
The O’Fallon Gun Club, led by Lou Feher with a 384, took all six points in a relatively close match with the ever dangerous Scott Air Force Base Rifle team last Wednesday evening at Scott. Other members of the team were Ralph Keck, Darwin Lehmann, Al Taylor, Jerry Bunge, Ken Carson, Norman Fitch, Dan Hayden, Rich Schmidt, John Smith, Jim Songer and Chuck Woods.
