Shiloh Police Department honors two detectives

Two Shiloh police detectives were honored during the Monday, March 6 Village Board meeting for their “absolute determination and hard work” on the force.
Detective George Fender was awarded the 2016 Chief’s Commendation Award, and Detective Zachary Green was awarded Officer of the Year Award for 2016.
Fender was assigned last year to a case involving a 19-year-old man who had been the victim of ongoing sexual assault by a family member since he was 14. The investigation resulted seven felony charges against Donte Bohanna of Shiloh, including two counts of criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and one count of knowingly transmitting or attempting to transmit the HIV virus against. Police said Bohanna ultimately confessed to the abuse.
“If there’s any silver lining to this story, it’s the fact that Detective Fender was able to attend this suspect’s sentencing hearing within the last three weeks and make sure that the suspect is going to get 16 years in prison,” Shiloh Interim Chief Gary McGill said. “Detective Fender worked the case with absolute determination, dedication and professionalism. It was with his investigative and interview skills that he was able to obtain details that were crucial to the case.”
The victim has since tested negative for the virus.
“I hope what I did helped the victim move forward and start the healing process. I’m glad we were able to get some justice for him, finally,” Fender said.
Green, who was recently promoted to detective, had also won Officer of the Year in 2015. It was the first time in Shiloh PD history the same officer had been honored with the award in consecutive years.
“Officer Green was one of our most exceptional officers and ‘go-getter’ police officers. In 2016, he was transferred to CID, which is our detective division, and he did not fail to impress in investigations,” McGill said.
Green said his success is the job was product of his upbringing — his father was a military law enforcement officer.
“My parents raised me to work hard and always go above what is asked of me whether at work or in life. We have great officers that work for the village of Shiloh, and I am honored to be recognized. It is nice to know if you work hard people will notice and recognize you for it,” Green said.
McGill said Green is a quick study also looking to do more.
“He comes to my office and says, ‘Is there anything I can do?’ It’s rare, especially for any guy that works as hard as that to have extra time,” McGill said.
